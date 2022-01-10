Kevin Durant awarded Team USA Basketball Player of the Year by former Head Coach Gregg Popovich for stupendous gold-medal performance at Tokyo 2020

Prior to the Nets-Spurs tip-off, Gregg Popovich presented Kevin Durant with the 2021 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year trophy.

Kevin Durant has been an incredible NBA talent as soon as he set foot on the hardwood. Over the 13-year illustrious career, KD managed to achieve it all – 11 All-Star selections, 9 All-NBA selections, 4 scoring titles, ROTY, MVP, 2 titles, 2 Finals MVP, and will surely be a Hall-Of-Famer once all said and done.

Apart from being an NBA legend, The Durantula has been one of the best players in USA Men’s Basketball Team history. And recently, for his incredible performance for Team USA last year, he was honored by being named the 2021 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. Winning the honor for 4th time, Durant was extremely humbled :

“It’s amazing to be honored in this way,” Durant said. “First off to represent your country and do it amongst the best athletes in the world, it’s an honor. So many great athletes come through USA Basketball and the national teams in general in all sports, and so to be chosen as one of the top athletes is an honor. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and thankful that I received this award.”

Earlier today, KD received his 2021 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year trophy from Gregg Popovich, Head Coach of the 2020 U.S. Men’s National Team. KD is now the U.S. Men’s all-time Olympic leading scorer & owns 8 U.S. Olympic Men’s records. @KDTrey5 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fSI32zSLqu — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 9, 2022

“Kevin Durant performed brilliantly on the international stage and led the way to another gold medal”: Gregg Popovich

Prior to Sunday afternoon’s Nets-Spurs clash, former USA Men’s Basketball coach Gregg Popovich presented Durant with the prestigious award. Popovich, who himself was the co-recipient for the 2021 USA Basketball National Coach of the Year, spoke highly of Kevin:

“As he has done before, Kevin Durant performed brilliantly on the international stage and led the way to another gold medal. I remain awed by his work ethic, leadership and desire to excel.”

Back in July 2021, Kevin Durant led The USA to win their 3rd straight Olympic Games gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games. During the 6-game span, KD led the team with 20.7 points, grabbed 5.3 rebounds, and dished out 3.7 assists on an efficient 53/38/91 shooting split. For his outstanding performance, FIBA named the 3-time Olympic gold medallist as the MVP of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kevin now holds 8 USA Mem’s Basketball Olympic records – the top spot for points (435), points averaged (19.8), field goals made (146) and attempted (276), 3-point field goals made (74) & attempted (148), and free throws made (69) & attempted (80).

Representing his country for over a decade now, Durant, through 55 games, has averaged a staggering 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, on an impressive 53/47/87 shooting split.

Undoubtedly, Durant was well-deserving of this prestigious honor.