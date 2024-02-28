Caitlin Clark Helps Hawkeyes Make Women’s Basketball History with ‘Record-Breaking’ Ticket Prices vs Ohio State

Caitlin Clark has become the face of women’s college basketball in the past year or so through her unique basketball skillset and almost unprecedented dominance of the NCAA circuit. Her unique output has thus led to a surge in ticket pricing. The data on Clark’s #6 Iowa Hawkeyes’ March 3 matchup against the #2 Ohio Buckeyes suggests that her rise has contributed to the biggest ticket price tag in women’s basketball history.

As per TickPick, the price for the non-General Admission tickets is a whopping $491! Citing TickPick on X, Bleacher Report recently posted a graphic highlighting the price of the non-GA Ticket. The caption of their post read, “Most expensive ticket in Women’s Basketball history” followed by an astonished face emoji. The post also added, “No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 2 Ohio State on March 3 should be one for the books.”

Under the Bleacher Report post, a ton of reactions poured in celebrating the incredible number. A commenter alluded to how Clark’s influence has even overtaken her male peers. The X user wrote, “No one in men’s college basketball got half the aura that Clark got rn.” Another commenter pointed out how she is the biggest attraction in NCAA basketball currently and how when she turns to the WNBA, we might not see a repeat of this college run.

Therefore, now is the chance to see her up close. The user noted, “She is box office!!! Appreciate Clark while u can cus some people won’t follow her to the next level!!” Meanwhile, a commenter compared her impact to that of Stephen Curry in men’s basketball. The X user opined, “She’s the Steph Curry of WCB and should be treated as such!”

Considering Clark’s record-breaking year and her reputation, this graphic speaks volumes. While the ticket price is indeed high, with a few games remaining before the NCAA tourney, Clark’s intrigue is sky-high too.

Caitlin Clark continues to garner acclaim

During mid-February, Clark made history when she broke former Washington Huskies guard Kelsey Plum’s scoring record in NCAA Division-1 women’s college basketball history. In the game against Michigan, she nailed an early deep three-pointer to cross Plum’s 3527 points mark. She is now just 33 points away from breaking the all-time women’s college record by Lynette Woodard, which was created in the pre-NCAA era.

For the season, Clark is tallying a mind-boggling 32.1 points, 8.5 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. She has made 5.3 triples on 13.6 attempts on an average for 38.8% shooting. From the field, she has made 46.5% of her total field goal attempts.



Thanks to her heroics, the Hawkeyes have managed 24 wins against just 4 losses, carrying a 13-3 record in the Big Ten. Despite such a record, they are below Ohio State and Indiana in the Big Ten rankings. During the 2023 NCAAW March Madness, Clark carried her team to the final but lost to Angel Reese and her LSU squad. In her four-year college career thus far, the Hawkeyes Guard has been in the 26-33 points, 7-8.6 assists, and 5.9-8 rebounds per game range.

Despite such eye-popping numbers, she is undecided about turning pro and taking her talent to the WNBA. Despite being the #1 pick in ESPN’s WNBA 2024 Mock Draft, she may think about continuing her unparalleled college hoops journey for another year.