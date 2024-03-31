Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese Has WNBA Star Lexie Brown Making Predictions About Elite 8 Matchup

Apr 2, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) gestures towards Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) after the game during the final round of the Women’s Final Four NCAA tournament at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers are all set to face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA’s Elite 8 matchup. The two biggest women’s college basketball at the moment will go head-to-head once again. Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark facing off against one another marks a 2023 NCAA championship game rematch and WNBA star Lexie Brown is already making predictions for the exciting contest.

All eyes are going to be on the Iowa Hawkeyes and the LSU Tigers as they face off against one another in the Elite 8. Both teams will be fighting for a place in the Final Four of the NCAA’s March Madness tournament.

The Tigers and the Hawkeyes’ rematch from the previous year’s NCAA women’s basketball final saw LSU going home with the win, with the Tigers’ Angel Reese having a lot to say about it. So, it will be very interesting to see if tempers fly during this game as well.

The third-seeded LSU Tigers took down the UCLA Bruins to land in the Elite 8. Whereas, the number-one-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes took care of the Colorado Buffaloes to advance to the same stage.

Like many fans across the globe, WNBA star Lexie Brown is amped up to see these two stars and teams battle it out for a spot in the Final Four. With nothing but excitement on her mind, the Los Angeles Sparks guard couldn’t help but make a prediction ahead of this star-studded match-up.

“Iowa/LSU will be the most watched NCAA game ever. mark my words.”

A lot of fans in the comments section could not help but agree with her as this matchup has the potential to draw the biggest viewership ever recorded by a women’s basketball game in recent history. Some feel that Reese and the Tigers will repeat history, defeating the Hawkeyes once again. Others are convinced this is Caitlin Clark’s year, based on how she has played all season and the records she has broken in the past few months.

Fans draw big comparisons for the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese matchup

This matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Iowa Hawkeyes even led a fan to draw comparisons between some of the biggest and greatest rivalries in all of sports history.

The fan tweeted, “Iowa vs LSU rematch gonna be the equivalent of:

Jack Johnson vs Jim Jeffries Rocky vs Apollo in Rocky 2 Magic vs Bird 2 Stipe vs Ngannou 2 McNair vs Manning in the AFC South Serena vs Henin Pinky vs Kelly Divine The Rock vs Steve Austin #WM18 #Elite8 #MarchMaddness.”

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X.

While there may have been a few fictional rivalries in the list, it still goes to show how excited fans are to see Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers take on Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes once again. Who do you think will come out on top to clinch a spot in the NCAA March Madness Final Four? Will it be Reese and the Tigers or Clark and the Hawkeyes?

Regardless of who comes out on top, this matchup has the potential to be one of the most memorable ones for years to come.