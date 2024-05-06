Angel Reese Gets a Shoutout from Isiah Thomas After WNBA Debut Despite No Viewership for the Game

The WNBA has seen unprecedented growth in the past year. The elevation has been so rapid that it seems like the league has unfortunately failed to catch up to the hype. The debut game for Angel Reese with the Chicago Sky is a brilliant example of this colossal failure by the management. To the disappointment of millions of fans waiting to finally see Reese on the WNBA court, the league didn’t stream the game. Despite getting zero viewership, the Sky star got a shout-out from NBA legend Isiah Thomas.

In recent times, the female basketball realm has received a lot of attention. While most people equate the popularity with the rise of Caitlin Clark, and rightfully so, players like Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Cameron Brink, etc. should also be given due credit. Interestingly, the debut game of Clark was streamed on the app and according to the League Pass, Reese’s game was also slated to be streamed. Even though the WNBA posted a clarification later, it didn’t work for the fans. However, amidst the disappointment, Reese and Cardoso received a major shout-out from Zeke.

In the absence of a structured streaming service, a superfan on X who goes by the handle @heyheyitsalli was present in the arena and asked her followers if they’d be interested in watching the game if she live-streamed it on the social media platform. After she received a loud ‘yes’ in response, she streamed the entire game from her phone. Even with a vertical setup with grainy views, her livestream has received almost half a million views on X.

Angel Reese didn’t take the debut disappointment to heart

Reese finally made her highly anticipated WNBA debut after years of domination in college basketball. Despite the disappointment of her game not being streamed for her fans, she didn’t let it affect her spirit. After the game, the Sky star took to X to show love to her fellow rookies who are taking their first major step in a new world. She posted, “so happy for all the rooks!!!”

The 2023 NCAA Champion had a great first game on an individual level but failed to take her team to a victory. The Sky lost the game 81-92 despite Reese almost registering a double-double in her debut game. She had 13 points, 9 rebounds, two steals, and a block at the final buzzer and she shot two of eight from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.