Angel Reese Doesn’t Shy Away From Acknowledging How Blessed She is After Attending Met Gala on 22nd Birthday

May 6, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Angel Reese leaves The Mark Hotel for the Met Gala, the annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year’s theme for the gala was ‘The Garden of Time.’. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

After Chicago Sky Center Angel Reese made a rousing WNBA debut against the Minnesota Lynx, she made a statement with her attire in this year’s Met Gala. The Bayou Barbie has built a popular image as an off-the-court fashion icon. On her 22nd Birthday, she attended the star-studded event and turned heads with her dressing style again.

Advertisement

Naturally, Reese is over the moon about fulfilling her dreams as she wrote about gracing the carpet on her birthday and also making it as a pro hoops athlete,

“Wow! God is so good! Being able to play the game I love & live my dream in the fashion world all on my 22nd birthday is a blessing.”

The LSU alum has already achieved significant milestones in her early 20s. She realizes the extent of her achievements and always speaks about her gratitude for coming this far. Reflective of her confidence, on and off the court, her dress, 16Arlington by Marco Capaldo turned various heads and earned immense praise.

The dazzling halter top accompanied by a skirt, extending to the floor, made for an aesthetically pleasing experience for many fans. During the Met Gala, the 22-year-old expressed her confidence and elation at wearing the dress.

“I feel beautiful, and I feel sexy. I’m just excited to see everyone’s outfits. Everyone looks amazing in here. Being here on my 22nd birthday is amazing,” Reese stated.

Her excitement was understandable as the Met Gala was, as usual, full of exquisite outfits. Reese wasn’t the only athlete who set the stage on fire.

Athletes raise the temperature during the 2024 Met Gala

Met Gala 2024 had the theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ with its dress code ‘The Garden of Time’. It paved for a ton of floral patterns and innovative styles featuring butterflies and various other nature-related images.

Apart from Reese, another young athlete, 25-year-old professional golfer Nelly Korda set the Met Gala 2024 on fire. She wore a stunning floral pattern off-the-shoulder gown designed by fashion phenom Oscar de la Renta.

Among the veterans, tennis legend Serena Williams also wore remarkable attire. She had a gold-colored off-the-shoulder gown whose ends covered a large space. The shine of the gown was akin to Williams’ decorated tennis career. NBA legend Dwyane Wade and his Hollywood-adjacent wife Gabrielle Union also raised the fashion quotient.

Union graced a Michael Kors gown which gave out Mermaid vibes. Meanwhile, Wade donned a lilac Versace suit and white top, which made for a simple yet hard-hitting fashion statement. While the Wade family is a regular on such events, Andel Reese seems to be on top of the world featuring in the Gala. She is just getting started!