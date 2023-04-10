“Caitlin Clark would Beat Ben Simmons 1v1”: Having Questioned Mental Health Claims, Shaquille O’Neal Ridicules 6ft 10 Star on IG

The Ben Simmons feud with Shaquille O’Neal is, surprisingly, the least dramatic thing that has come out of the 6ft 10 Australian’s career in the last decade. From ghosting the 76ers management after that dreadful playoffs showing to failing miserably in Brooklyn, Simmons, arguably, is the latest victim of Philadelphia’s tough-to-please fans.

It’s almost as if their booing and bullying have robbed Simmons of his entire talent. He is just a shadow of his former self. And Shaquille O’Neal is clearly not enjoying this deterioration in 2016’s top pick.

O’Neal’s badgering of Simmons even caused the Nets player to text him. But Shaq being Shaq, he has now taken it to the next level. In his latest IG story, the 4x NBA Champion took shots at Ben with the help of Iowa star Caitlin Clark.

Shaquille O’Neal thinks Caitlin Clark could beat Ben Simmons in 1-on-1

In his latest IG post, Shaquille O’Neal launched yet another attack on Ben Simmons. Diesel, who has been going back and forth with the Nets star in the recent past, posted a poll that suggested Caitlin Clark would beat the Australian in a 1-on-1 game.

A Twitter user also pointed out the same in a tweet. The user wrote: “Shaq thinks Caitlin Clark would beat Ben Simmons 1v1.”

Shaq thinks Caitlin Clark would beat Ben Simmons 1v1 🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/juMZAyshxa — What are NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) April 10, 2023

Granted Clark is extremely talented. She is undoubtedly one of the best players at the college level. Her smooth shooting and Magic Johnson-esque passing clearly set her apart from the competition. But that being said, to say she would beat Ben Simmons 1-on-1 is not just a stretch but clearly a dig at the 6ft 10″ star. O’Neal’s IG story only solidifies this assumption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The GOAT Basketball Page!🐐 (@frontrowclips)

O’Neal clearly feels Simmons is washed. Suggesting Clark is a 6ft guard. Suggesting she can face a 6ft 10″ 2-time All-Defensive team player makes Shaq’s intentions pretty obvious. Unfortunately, Simmons is unable to defy these claims questioning his ability to play in the league.

Shaq questioned Ben’s Mental Health claims

An ardent social media user, O’Neal certainly derives pleasure from going after players who cannot handle criticism. Not a stranger to it himself, Diesel believes criticism can only improve a good player. But as he has found out with players like Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons, sometimes there is backlash when you criticize a player too much.

The same happened to O’Neal when he called the Nets star soft. A furious Ben Simmons angrily texted Shaq after the comments. So, Shaq questioned Ben’s comments about mental health.

Shaq: “The problem started when Doc made the comment, he was upset, backlash, and then the mental health thing came in.”