NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Steven Adams playing vs the Dallas Mavericks? Memphis Grizzlies release injury report for their big man ahead of matchup against Luka Doncic and Co

Memphis Grizzlies injury report update reveals the availability of defensive anchor Steven Adams ahead of marquee clash versus Mavericks.

Steven Adams has quietly become an integral part of the high-flying Grizzlies this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 9.4 rebounds per game this season. Moreover, he is averaging 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game in 40 appearances.

The Kiwi big man, spent a majority of his career in OKC, before getting shipped off to the Pelicans, where he inked a $35 million dollar deal. However, he was traded to Pelicans for Jonas in the summer in the offseason.

Steven Adams is arguably having his best season ever, averaging career-highs in rebounds and assists for the Grizzlies this year.

Steven Adams is listed as ‘questionable’ ahead of matchup against the Mavericks.

Defensive anchor Steven Adams is listed as ‘questionable’ and remains a game-time decision ahead of their game against Dallas. The 28-year-old was placed in health and safety protocols. In fact, the Kiwi has missed the last 4 games for the high-flying Memphis team.

.@memgrizz status report, Jan. 13 vs @Timberwolves: QUESTIONABLE

Steven Adams — Non-COVID Illness OUT

Dillon Brooks — LT Ankle Sprain

Yves Pons — RT Ankle Soreness + Health and Safety Protocols — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 12, 2022

While Ja Morant has garnered the spotlight for the Grizzlies this season, their big man Adams has quietly grown into one of the most important pieces in this squad.

The only silver lining in his injury is that JJJ has been impressive as a small-ball center. While he isn’t the paint protector that Adams is, Jackson Jr. opens up the floor for the likes of Ja Morant to take it to the rack.

Despite Steven Adams potential absence, the Grizzlies enter the contest against Dallas as clear favourites. They are currently on a 11-game winning streak and will look to make it 12 in a row against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

