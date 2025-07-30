Cam Whitmore Predicts Breakout Season for New Suns Star Jalen Green After All-Star ‘Snub’

Cam Whitmore’s NBA career has been a curiosity. After a strong showing at the 2023 Draft Combine, he dropped to 20th overall due to lingering injury concerns and reportedly poor interviews. The Houston Rockets managed to get a steal with him falling so low, but his career hasn’t panned out the way he had hoped. Just two years later, he finds himself in basketball purgatory as a member of the Washington Wizards.

Advertisement

Recently, Whitmore sat down with Brandon Robinson, also known as Scoop B. He spoke about his time in H-Town, his excitement about playing for the Wizards, and his former teammates. His comments about Jalen Green stood out, as Whitmore claimed that Green has All-Star-level talent.

When Robinson asked him how Green, who was traded in the off-season, would perform in Phoenix, the Villanova alum was full of praise. He further claimed that Green, who left to make way for Kevin Durant in Houston, will shine in the Valley.

“I’m not gonna lie, Jalen Green is a good player and athletic player, and I think he should’ve been an All-Star this past year, but you know it is what it is. But I think his breakout year will be this year, and he has a lot of people doubting him, and I’m rooting for him. That’s my brother,” he said.

Green was under fire a lot last season for his inconsistencies in scoring, and it was this same inconsistency that saw the Rockets crash out in the first round of the playoffs, despite securing the 2nd seed. His inconsistency was, perhaps, also the reason he didn’t make it to the All-Star. Green was subsequently shipped to Phoenix in a deal for Kevin Durant, but there’s serious upside to this move for Green.

With both Bradley Beal and Durant out of Arizona now, Green has the chance to take on much of the scoring slack that’s been left behind, and he’ll need to figure out how to fit alongside Devin Booker in the backcourt. The Suns have stated they want Booker to play the point this season, which makes Green a natural fit next to him at the two guard.

As a former No. 2 pick, Green’s talent was never in question. However, his ability to stay consistent was always under scrutiny. His time in Houston didn’t work out the way he would’ve hoped, but his future is now in his own hands in Phoenix.