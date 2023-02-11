“Can Shaquille O’Neal Bend It Like Beckham?”: Lakers Legend Once Tried To Emulate Soccer Superstar on NBA on TNT

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA analyst and former player Shaquille O’Neal speaks before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the greatest NBA players of all time. The man spent 19 years dominating the league.

As an athlete, Shaq has done it all; he’s won championships, signed mega-money deals, and has even been recognized as one of the best. After all, he is a Hall of Famer.

However, this is only in the sport of basketball. How would one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen fair in another sport? Inside the NBA found out when the big man attempted to kick a soccer ball.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal Is Taking His “Chicken Shop” to Outer Space As He Teams Up With Blue Origin

Shaquille O’Neal tried to bend it like Beckham and tragically failed

Over the course of his career, Shaq has shown on several occasions that he is a basketball great. He has four championships, an MVP, and much much more to show for it.

However, despite being a premier star in the world of basketball, it is highly unlikely that the Big Aristotle would have made it to the Premier League. As seen in a video from Inside the NBA, O’Neal attempted to kick a soccer ball into a goal.

Unfortunately, unlike his good friend David Beckham, Shaquille O’Neal just doesn’t have that deft touch with his feet.

Taking two shots, Shaq’s first was on target but went straight to the keeper. The second one was off the mark and perhaps had a bit too much “bend” on it.

Anyway, it’s not like the Hall of Famer is looking to go pro. He’d have a better chance of beating Kenny Smith in a race than making it in soccer.

Shaq constantly tests his athleticism against Kenny Smith on Inside the NBA

He may have hung up his basketball shoes, but Shaq does like to show off his athletic ability every now and then. Especially against his Inside the NBA crewmate, Kenny Smith. The two are constantly racing each other on the set, with O’Neal coming out on top at times.

More often than not, Kenny is the one who takes home first place. But, it’s nice to know that Shaq still has some spring in his step.

Also Read: Dwyane Wade Recalls Crafty Move and Iconic Lob to Shaquille O’Neal vs LeBron James’ Cavaliers As “Top-5 Favorite Play”