Shaquille O’Neal Is Taking His “Chicken Shop” to Outer Space As He Teams Up With Blue Origin

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the richest athletes on planet earth. With a net worth of $400 million, the Hall of Famer has amassed a large sum of wealth from his days as a player and his successful entrepreneurial ventures.

The man is quite active in the business world, from his collaborations with big brands like Krispy Kreme and Papa John’s to some of his own ventures like Majority Agency and Big Chicken.

Big Chicken in particular is about to embark on an innovative journey. Partnering with Blue Origin, the restaurant is preparing to open a restaurant in space.

Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken plans on opening restaurants in space

Back in 2018, Shaquille O’Neal launched his own restaurant, Big Chicken. The brand is one of many ventures Shaq has invested in, and has grown tremendously over the years.

Five years later, the franchise is now set to make one of the biggest moves in the fast-food industry. A partnership with aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin will see Diesel’s restaurant open a location in space.

Commenting on the same, Shaq revealed he is excited about this “first-of-its-kind partnership”.

“I’m proud to team up with Blue Origin to help inspire the next generation. This first-of-its-kind partnership is a game changer and I’m excited to take the chicken sandwich game to a whole new level.”

We dreamed so BIG; it’s out of this world! We teamed up with @BlueOrigin and @ClubForFuture for the Future to ignite curiosity among the next generation and advance the dream of building restaurants in space. Let’s GO BIG & work towards a future in space for the benefit of Earth. pic.twitter.com/gxRWaGdlmY — Big Chicken (@BigChickenShaq) February 9, 2023

It certainly is an interesting step toward the future. Yet another time when the Big Aristotle’s keen eye for innovation shined bright.

Shaq is also working with Papa John’s as they bring back their heart-shaped pizzas

It may not be as innovative as going to space, but Shaq is also doing some special things with Papa John’s. A long-time ambassador of the company, O’Neal is collaborating with the pizza joint as they bring back their heart-shaped pizzas this Valentine’s season.

It’s #LoveShaq szn and our Heart-Shaped Pizza is back! ❤️🍕 pic.twitter.com/mt9nUQGsMT — Papa Johns Pizza (@PapaJohns) February 6, 2023

That is one way to spread the love. But, who can say no to a slice of pizza, especially when Shaq is involved?

