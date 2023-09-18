“Can We Spend the Next 100 Years Together?!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo, 5 Years After Receiving His Partner’s NSFW Gift, Showers Her with Birthday Wishes

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be a nightmare for opposition defenders on the hardwood, but he is a hilarious prankster and a humble family man outside the arena. Sticking to his childhood values, Giannis has always put family first before everything. The Bucks big man has been with his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger for about 9 years now. The couple even have 3 children together. Giannis recently took to Instagram to wish Mariah a happy birthday. The post came just 24 hours after Giannis had shared the news of the birth of his 3rd child, who’s also his first daughter.

This isn’t the first time the Greek Freak has posted about his personal life on Instagram. Giannis often takes to Instagram to post funny and engaging live conversations with his family members and teammates. The Bucks star even took the whole thing a little too far once, when he showed an NFSW toy that his partner had gifted him on Instagram Live. Five years after that hilarious incident, the couple recently celebrated another milestone in their blessed lives.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gives his partner a loving and romantic birthday wish on IG

Giannis recently took to Instagram to wish his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger a happy birthday. The Bucks No.34 captioned the beautiful Instagram post, “Can we spend the next 100 years together?!?! I love you babe Happy birthday. 🤎🤎 Comment below if we have a deal👀 @sincerelyymariah“.

The two-time NBA MVP attached a few beautiful pictures of the couple along with the post. The pictures were a series of snapshots from different trips they had taken over the years, some being snaps of them on a luxury boat, while others showed the couple visiting a mosque while on vacation. The collection truly portrays the love and chemistry the two share.

The birthday wishes came in the backdrop of them welcoming their third kid, just 24 hours before. The birthday post was preceded by another post by the Greek Freak, welcoming his newborn daughter into the world, Eva Brooke Antetokounmpo. The young couple has two sons Liam and Maverick who are 3 and 2 years respectively.

Giannis faces an eventful period in his personal and professional life

Giannis has had a relatively eventful off-season this time around. From training with his brothers to the birth of his third child, the previous few weeks have been specially packed for the Greek superstar. With all the things going on in his life, Giannis sat down with The New York Times for an interview to talk shop.

During the interview, the Bucks star addressed questions surrounding his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. Addressing rumors about a possible trade request, he said, “The real question’s not going to be this year — numbers-wise it doesn’t make sense…But next year, next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don’t know. I would not be the best version of myself if I didn’t know that everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s going for a championship, and everybody’s going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do. And if I don’t feel that, I’m not signing.”

Though its not possible to know the future, its the first time that Giannis has shown interest in possibly leaving Milwaukee. The power-forward fulfilled his promises by bringing the franchise a Championship in 2021. It will be interesting to see what changes the front office makes to the roster to convince their MVP to stay for the long haul.