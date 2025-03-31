“Celtics Don’t Have Aura”: NBA Fans In Splits As Luka Doncic And LeBron James’ Lob Generate Over 100k More Likes Than Celtics’ ’24 Title

In the social media-driven era, everyone is competing for attention. Be it a championship-winning team or a highlight-reel-worthy play, fans on social media judge the quality based on how many likes, replays, or impressions one makes. In a surprising twist, Luka Doncic’s no-look pass to LeBron James against the Grizzlies generated more online traction than the Celtics winning the championship last year.

Advertisement

During Saturday’s 134-127 win, the new dynamic duo recreated one of the most iconic pictures in NBA history. Towards the end of the second quarter, Luka sent a no-look pass to LeBron on a fastbreak, and the 40-year-old completed the sequence with a vicious dunk.

As LeBron was mid-air for the dunk, Luka gave a cold look to the cameras and refreshed everyone’s memories of the iconic LBJ-Dwyane Wade picture from their Miami stint. The duo has been playing together for barely two months, but they’re already creating moments that’ll be remembered for a long time.

The footage of LeBron’s dunk and Luka’s pose was an instant hit on social media. In just over 24 hours, the post from the Lakers’ official X account has generated over 280k likes and 6.8 million impressions. In comparison, the Celtics’ championship-winning announcement post has generated over 129k likes in nearly a year.

Luka + LeBron got more than 100k likes than the actual ‘CELTICS CHAMPIONS’ post LMAO pic.twitter.com/NvoPrPvOro — 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝑮𝒐𝒍𝒅 🏆 (@PurpGolded) March 30, 2025

This prompted fans to troll the Celtics for not being able to generate the eyes on their achievements. One fan wrote, “cuz the celtics don’t have aura.”

The Celtics’ championship run wasn’t appreciated in real-time either. Their campaign was deemed laughable, and it didn’t attract as much attention as it should have. Led by two young stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the C’s managed to get the job done but weren’t revered for their feat. Another fan wrote, “Cause the celtics got no motion.”

Fans even compared the numbers generated by the Lakers’ bubble championship victory. One fan posted a screenshot of the announcement post, which has over 292k likes.

There’s no doubt that the Celtics are one of the best teams in the league. They currently hold the record for the most titles won by a franchise in league history. Despite being the winningest team in the league, they lack a superstar’s presence. This has been a staple with the Lakers since the very beginning, as some of the biggest names throughout history have represented the Purple and Gold.