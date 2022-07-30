Draymond Green reveals DeMar DeRozan’s $80M worth response on not joining the Warriors

Four-time champion Draymond Green recalls trying to recruit DeMar DeRozan to the Warriors during the 2021-22 off-season.

One of the top organizations in American sports, the Golden State Warriors is a dream destination to play for many players in the NBA. A well-oiled machine with great owners and management staff. The Bay Area team has developed a distinct culture.

Their fast-flowing and unselfish way of playing the game has differentiated them from the others. The Warriors have revolutionalized the game of basketball, courtesy of Stephen Curry, who is the face of the franchise, with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green forming the core too.

With an estimated value of $5.6 billion, Golden State is the second richest team in the NBA after the Knicks. Having won 4-championships in 8-years, one would believe the newly built Chase Center would be among the popular destination for free agents, but this wasn’t the case with DeMar DeRozan.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Draymond Green confessed to having poached DeRozan to join the Warriors.

Draymond Green makes a sensational revelation involving DeMar DeRozan and the Warriors.

While it may come surprising to many, Deebo had no interest in joining the Dubs despite being a potential fit on the team. Coming off a lackluster stint with the San Antonio Spurs, DeRozan aimed to be back in the limelight, with many teams lining up to sign him last year.

The 6″6′ forward was on the radar of several teams during last year’s free agency, with the Warriors being one of them. Nevertheless, DeRozan had no interest in playing for the Bay Area.

“Yo, come to the Warriors,” told Draymond, to which Deebo would reply, “F**k no, I’m not coming there, I’m not coming to play with y’all.”

The Warriors DPOY added that they would win a championship if Deebo joined them. Nevertheless, the former Spurs player decided to chase Michael Jordan’s ghost in Chicago, signing a 3-year $81M deal with the Bulls.

Though Golden State would still win a championship, DeRozan had an MVP-caliber season. The Bulls forward showcased his impeccable mid-range shooting. Deebo became the go-to person come clutch time, earning an All-Star selection after 4-years.

Despite being unable to strike a deal, both parties had a win-win situation.

