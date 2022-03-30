“Candace Parker really dunked on Shaq and beat him by 15 points”: Lakers legend walks off NBAonTNT set after he loses horrendously in a 2K simulation

NBAonTNT pits Candace Parker against Shaq in a 5 on 5 in a 2K simulation and has the Lakers legend lose by 15 points.

The TNT Tuesdays squad is growing on quite a lot of people as of late. While seeing Shaq not banter back and forth with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson is something fans don’t look forward to, having some fresh faces bring in some fresh energy isn’t always a bad idea.

Candace Parker, Dwyane Wade, and Adam Lefkoe are the trio that Shaq does his TNT Tuesdays with and it’s been a great watch. The gags and the type of humor that NBA fans are accustomed to seeing with the OG TNT crew is present during this bunch as well and it’s understandable as to why.

Wade and Shaq shared a great relationship with one another while on the Miami Heat, even winning a championship together in ‘06.

Candance Parker is cut from a similar cloth to Barkley’s in terms of putting up more than just a good fight against O’Neal with quick quips and actual knowledge of the game.

Candace Parker gets Shaq to walk off set after beating him in 2K.

Seems as though the age old question of whether a WNBA player could beat an NBA player was answered last night. Sort of. The guys at TNT put up a simulation that had 5 Candace Parkers duke it out against 5 Shaqs on 2K.

The results may be shocking to quite nearly every single person who knows anything about basketball as Parker not only beats, but beats him by 15 points. To add insult to injury, the game-winning bucket from the future Hall-of-Famer was a poster over ‘Diesel’ himself.

This left Shaq no other choice but to simply walk away from NBAonTNT set in pure disapproval. This isn’t the first time he’s walked off set as he famously took his glasses off and nearly left the building after Ernie Johnson used Drake’s ‘Views’ album to say ‘Views from Kobe’s shoulders’.