Basketball

“Candace Parker really dunked on Shaq and beat him by 15 points”: Lakers legend walks off NBAonTNT set after he loses horrendously in a 2K simulation

“Candace Parker really dunked on Shaq and beat him by 15 points”: Lakers legend walks off NBAonTNT set after he loses horrendously in a 2K simulation
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"He is borderline obsessed": KL Rahul opens up on relationship with Suniel Shetty and his extreme enthusiasm for Cricket
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Candace Parker really dunked on Shaq and beat him by 15 points”: Lakers legend walks off NBAonTNT set after he loses horrendously in a 2K simulation
“Candace Parker really dunked on Shaq and beat him by 15 points”: Lakers legend walks off NBAonTNT set after he loses horrendously in a 2K simulation

NBAonTNT pits Candace Parker against Shaq in a 5 on 5 in a 2K simulation…