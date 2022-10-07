“Can’t Be Worse If I Date A Fetus”: Gabrielle Union Once Revealed Awkward Reason For Dating 26 Y/o Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union let it be known that she never thought Dwyane Wade and her would have a lasting relationship due to his resume.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been one of the NBA’s most notable couples ever since they announced their engagement back in December of 2013. Their journey to eventually living life as husband and wife didn’t come easy however.

The two had several hurdles to cross to get to the point that they are at currently. One thing they had in common was that they had both been married once before. While Union was married to ex-NFL star, Chris Howard, Wade ended up divorcing Siohvaughn Funches in quite the messy divorce.

Around the time the Heat superstar was going through this, he would end up bumping into Gab Union at a Super Bowl party. “He was on the other side of the room holding bible study,” said Union about Dwyane’s no-alcohol diet at the time.

Gabrielle Union didn’t feel she could have a last relationship with someone like Dwyane Wade.

With the way both Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union flaunt their relationship on social media, fans would be taken aback to learn that the latter didn’t actually believe in them working out at first.

She would tell Glamour quite candidly that she was not into the things the 3x NBA champion brought to the table. “When I met Dwyane, his resume looked like crap; athlete, going through a divorce, 9 years younger. None of that screamed, ‘Let’s have a lasting relationship.’”

However, she would go on to explain that after she had yet another heartbreak with another man, she was more open to the idea of ‘dating a fetus’. Wade was around 26 years old when the two met for the first time.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union worked it out despite the age gap.

With Gabrielle being nearly a decade older than Dwyane Wade, it’s safe to say that she would need somebody on her level from a maturity standpoint. However, after knowing Wade for not too long, she realized that he’s more than capable of being mature.

She would go on to tell Glamour that Wade has wisdom due to him facing adversity from a very young age (has been on his own since age 15). “He’s sweet, funny, and honest about his shortcomings,” said Union.

