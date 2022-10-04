Dwyane Wade and his Wife Gabrielle Union Engaging in ‘TikTok’ Dance Reflects Support for Daughter Zaya Wade

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union are doing TikTok dances and are unbothered by the noise around their daughter Zaya Wade. Talk about support.

Okay, it might be a bit far-fetched to tie the two together but hear us out. If a household is in good spirits it shows that they can get through anything and everything.

Over the last few weeks, the Wades have bravely supported the transition of their daughter Zaya Wade. She is now blossoming into an icon for the LGBTQ community.

We are sure as time passes, she will become a torchbearer for them. And the Wades are just iconic examples in parenting. To show unbridled support in the face of criticism and slander says volumes about them.

Their latest TikTok post, where they are completing a simple and rather goofy challenge tells you all you need to know about the mood in the house.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade doing the CUFF IT challenge pic.twitter.com/BCrS1PRaml — Hermaden (@IChoseViolences) October 3, 2022

CUFF IT challenge in the bag for the Wades, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have nailed it!

Yes, bust that move Dwyane and Gabrielle! To see them in such good spirits mean they are doing one thing right, which is to ignore the haters.

Nailing a TikTok trend, and just having fun is the best way to block out the haters.

When raising kids, especially if they identify as a part of the LGBTQ community, you have to face a lot of backlashes. Of course, not everyone is accepting of choices and the battle can be uphill at times.

For Dwyane and Gabrielle, their complete acceptance of their daughter/ step-daughter choices is the best thing they can do. Dwyane recently tweeted a statement that solidified that support.

The support for Zaya Wade continues and the Wades refuse to take a listen to haters

Wade tweeted that in order to protect his daughter’s mental health, they’ve disabled all comments on her latest post. A bold decision. But a right one.

For Zaya’s mental health and privacy we’ve decided not to allow the hate into her comments. Thank you for wanting to spread and send her love 🫡 https://t.co/tmjMUGtcVf — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 29, 2022

It is parental instinct to want to protect your child and we commend Wade for taking such a step. While the LGBTQ community is finding its voice, there are still a lot of people who will vent their displeasure. For a kid, that could be harmful.

The Wades parenting manual is something we can all learn from. And may they continue doing TikTok challenges and being happy.