“Can’t even eat potato chips no more!”: When 6′ Chris Paul and 6’9″ Blake Griffin hilariously scared little kids stiff in a hilarious advert during their Clippers Days

Chris Paul and Blake Griffin had a lot of chemistry – on the court with the Clippers and off the screen in an advertisement.

People who’ve watched Scared Straight know what a hilarious concept it is. Chris Paul and Blake Griffin starred in what can be called a Scared Straight – NBA edition. The advert cuts straight to the ex-LA Clippers duo walking into a kid’s locker room, straight-faced and cold. The duo was ready to rip in and rip into the kids they did.

Blake looked like he was preparing for the Comedy Central Roast of Caitlyn Jenner because he had some hilarious one-liners. Griffin was a perfect tandem to CP 3, just like he was on the court. The Duo decided to play Bad Cop – Bad Cop with the kids, who looked genuinely scared to see a couple of giants come and scream kid-friendly abuses at their faces.

When they brought in Jabari Parker, the now Brooklyn Nets man had the best line in the whole video. He said Parker had so many paper cuts, he couldn’t eat Potato Chips anymore. This video was not a video take clip, because the crew definitely must have lost it after BG delivered it with such a straight face. Nobody expected that, and presumably, some spit must have gone flying.

Chris Paul is reaching the end of his career – while the curtain is closing, another one opens potentially for show business

Despite almost breaking down into fits of laughter throughout the whole skit, Chris Paul managed to keep a relatively straight face. Blake however was stone cold and was ready for the Hollywood lights. CP3 has close ties to LeBron James, and both of them have already gotten into producing movies.

The networking Rich Paul is building for his clients is incredible. He’s already created generational wealth for all the Banana Boat crew, and now they’re dipping their toes into producing. That right there is uplifting a culture. NBA athletes have been known to be careless with their wealth – his clients seem to understand the need for investment over splurging.

Blake got dealt a terrible hand because he was happy with the Clippers and Lob City. And when he got moved to Detroit, all the happiness he had was sucked away from him like a Dementor sucking out souls. If he manages to have some sort of resurgence in Brooklyn, his career would have that Derrick Rose-type type nostalgia – if he doesn’t people will forget him like they did Nate Robinson.

