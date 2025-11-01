“Can’t Pay Austin Reaves as Long as You Got LeBron James”: Paul Pierce Discusses Lakers’ Impending Conundrum

Austin Reaves saw that Luka Doncic and LeBron James were out injured, and realized that he would be looked at as the main guy on the Los Angeles Lakers team. So far, he’s thrived in that role, putting up big numbers. However, dealing with Reaves on the negotiating table may still be difficult for the team’s front-office, and it has a lot to do with LeBron’s presence.

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett spoke about the Reaves situation on KG Certified earlier this week, and the general agreement was that he’s doing a solid job. But Garnett seemed to be more impressed with Reaves’ level than Pierce, who opined that the 27-year-old was simply doing what a role player does.

Reaves’ recent 50-point-game, which he followed with a 40-point night, and then a game winner against the T-Wolves, have presented him in a new light. So, the question is, will he be penning that supermax deal in the coming off-season? Pierce thinks as long as Bron is with the Lakers, that’s not possible.

“You can’t pay him as long as you got LeBron,” Pierce said. “You’ve got to get a full sample size of what he can be. Can he be a number two on a really good team? Or is he like a third option?”

Reaves was admittedly seen as the third option heading into the 2025-26 season. And that’s not a surprise considering it’s a Lakers side that has James and Doncic on it. But James’ sciatica and Doncic’s injured finger means Reaves has had to carry the offense on his own.

“You like to see that from your third star,” Pierce stated. “But the question that comes up is can he do this type things when it really matters? And I think he’s not gonna have that opportunity as long as Bron is still there…I think he has a better chemistry with him and Luka.”

“LeBron’s gravitational pull is so much that it takes away from some of the other guys cause you see when he’s out, how talented these other guys are look,” the Celtics legend added.

Reaves last signed a deal with the Lakers in 2023 worth $53.8 million for four years. In the 2025 offseason, it was rumored that he would be signing an extension, but Reaves held off. Pierce speculated that it’s because he wants the supermax deal, which could be worth $246 million over five years if he stays in LA. If he joins another team, it would be four years and worth around $182 million.

The Lakers organization doesn’t seem to see Reaves as important enough to warrant that kind of payout yet. Pierce feels the same. Plus, if LeBron continues with the team, he’ll be the one earning the big bucks, and it would be difficult to have three players with superstar-level contracts on the same roster given the salary cap restrictions.