“I’m Not Talking for Nothing”: Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Recent Performances, Impressive Play on Minutes Restriction

The San Antonio Spurs are playing their best basketball of the season. Just two days after defeating the Detroit Pistons, Gregg Popovich’s boys managed to clinch their 2nd consecutive win, grabbing a 135-99 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. Victor Wembanyama, who has been clinical in both wins, revealed that he constantly thinks about his goals while playing.

Victor Wembanyama had a solid performance in the Spurs’ win over the Pistons. The French phenom erupted for a historic triple-double. The 7ft 4” sensation managed to follow his outstanding performance with a huge 26-point, 11-rebound double-double while leading the Texas side to a dominant 36-point win.

During the postgame conference, Wemby was asked to reflect upon the unbelievable numbers that he had been putting up while being on a minutes restriction. Answering the same, the 20-year-old revealed having his “goals in mind” all the time. Backing himself up, after getting snubbed for December’s Rookie of the Month honors, a determined Wembanyama said:

“I’ve been trying to be locked in on every play. Every time I step on the court, I got my goals in mind, every time I dunk the ball, got my goals in mind… I’m not talking for nothing.”

It is evident that Wembanyama has been approaching each game with a determination to prove his naysayers wrong. Not having won either of the two Rookie of the Month awards, Wemby has shifted gears. After averaging 18.1 points in the first three months of the campaign, the youngster has taken things up a notch, putting up 22.6 points in January.

Victor Wembanyama is back at #1 on the rookie ladder

Victor Wembanyama received some disappointing news to begin the year. Apart from finishing 7th among Western Conference frontcourt players in the All-Star voting result, the San Antonio Spurs center also couldn’t get his hands on the prestigious Rookie of the Month award.

After an exciting clash between the Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks, Wemby displayed an elite mentality towards numerous accolades that he’s in the reckoning for. The big man revealed that he was more dedicated than ever before and every game, going ahead, was going to be a “statement”.

“Of course, I’m dedicated. And I know, at the end of the day, I’m going to get what I deserve. And every game is a statement from now on,” Wembanyama said.

Since the results for December’s Rookie of the Month came out, Wembanyama has been on a tear. In the past four games, despite not playing more than 26 minutes, the European prodigy has lodged 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3 blocks per game.

His elite performance in the past few weeks has gotten him back to the #1 spot of the latest rookie ladder, dethroning Chet Holmgren. However, Wemby did take a hit in the 2nd All-Star vote returns, tumbling down to the eighth spot among Western Conference frontcourt players.