WATCH: Michael Jordan’s Brilliant Reaction to Dennis Rodman’s Cross-Dressing on National TV

Michael Jordan was a serial winner during his time in the NBA. But as you’d expect with basketball being a team sport, he didn’t do it alone. But while former teammates such as Scottie Pippen, and Steve Kerr have received massive praise in the past, reviews of Dennis Rodman haven’t been quite as supportive.

Yes, there were, and still are, fans of the man’s game. However, others were often infuriated by his approach to the sport. At times, it even seemed like the man was more famous for his controversies, rather than his time on the court.

However, as blasphemous as it may seem, Michael Jordan didn’t seem to have much of a problem with it. Au contraire, a talk show appearance once revealed that it was a matter that got a little chuckle out of him.

Michael Jordan brought up Dennis Rodman’s cross-dressing tendencies while trying to compliment his game

Michael Jordan may be the greatest basketball player ever, but the Hot Rod wasn’t so bad himself.

While his teammates enjoyed all the limelight, Rodman toiled away, doing all the dirty work to help his team win. He’d snatch up all the rebounds, and lock opposing stars up, while also annoying them in every non-basketball way imaginable.

In other words, while not having the cleanest image, Dennis Rodman was essential to every championship he won with the Bulls. And if you don’t believe us there, go ahead and hear it from MJ himself in the YouTube clip below.

Of course, there is going to be a little wink toward Rodman’s habits too.

This interview was taken during a time when cross-dressing was popularly looked down upon. So, while Jordan’s jokes may not seem very appropriate compared to today’s standards, the man’s jokes on the matter did normalize it just a tad bit back then.

And of course, it was a brilliant way to bring some humor to the elephant in the room.

Dennis Rodman idolized Michael Jordan as per former Bulls teammate

Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan’s games were never even remotely similar. And yes, we realize that is far from news.

And yet, Rodman couldn’t help but idolize Michael Jordan.

Again, that may seem obvious at first. However, Rodman’s admiration allegedly even brought him to His Airness’s underwear.

