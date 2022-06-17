“Can’t wait to retweet what Jaren Jackson Jr. put out. What a freaking bum!”: Klay Thompson pulls out receipts as Warriors win their 4th Championship in 8 years

Warriors’ Klay Thompson is starting the revenge tour as he recalls a tweet put out by Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr.

Klay Thompson is an NBA Champion yet again! After almost two-and-a-half years of working through two consecutive career-altering injuries, KT returned to the NBA in January, and became a champ again by June! Klay suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. Since then, he put in the work, got better, but then suffered an Achilles tear in November 2020.

During this time, the Warriors fell from a team that made 5 straight NBA Finals, to a team with the worst record in the league(15-50). In 2021, Stephen Curry went on a miraculous run, but the team wasn’t able to support him, and the Dubs were eliminated in the play-in games.

Also Read: “All Stephen Curry and I do is shoot 3s and win Championships!”: Klay Thompson celebrates winning 4th ring with his Splash Brother as Warriors beat Celtics in 2022 NBA Finals

During this time, almost everyone knocked the already down Warriors. From analysts to GMs, to even players with little experience, everyone thought they were better. All of Dubnation kept receipts and turns out, so did Klay.

Klay Thompson fires back at Jaren Jackson Jr. for his tweet

On March 28, the Grizzlies team beat a Warriors side without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. After the win, JJJ went to Twitter and put up a tweet mocking the Warriors’ ideology.

Strength in numbers 👏🏾 — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) March 29, 2022

I guess Klay Thompson noticed the same, as he made sure to talk about it during the post-game interview tonight.

“I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Freakin’ bum.” Klay’s been keeping receipts 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WJReCAVukK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

Also Read: “SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT for Stephen Curry!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Ayesha Curry shares the menu after Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship

Klay isn’t the kind of player to show his emotions too often, or speak up this much. Hearing him call out JJJ felt good, and it just goes to show how much the win tonight meant to him, and to the team. We can expect a lot of calling out in the next few days, and for Draymond to hop on the petty train soon too.

For tonight, the Dubs should celebrate their much-deserved Championship!