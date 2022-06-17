“All Stephen Curry and I do is shoot 3s and win Championships!”: Klay Thompson celebrates winning 4th ring with his Splash Brother as Warriors beat Celtics in 2022 NBA Finals

Warriors’ Klay Thompson celebrates with his Splash Brother Stephen Curry as they win their 4th championship together

All is right in the world again! The Golden State Warriors are back where they belong, right at the top of the NBA. After two heartbreaking seasons, being considered underdogs all season long, only getting a 14% chance to win the Finals(via ESPN), the Warriors beat all the odds. The Golden State Warriors went down 1-2 in the Finals, but they never stopped fighting. It all paid off, as the Warriors are your 2022 NBA Champions.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors to their 7th Championship and won the Finals MVP for the same. Averaging 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in the Finals, Steph put the Dubs on his back and carried them over the finish line.

Andrew Wiggins was big on both sides of the floor, and provided excellent support to Steph all series long. Klay Thomspon and Draymond Green stepped up when needed, and they’re 4x Champions now!

Klay Thompson shares a heartwarming moment with Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry was drafted by the Dubs in 2009. Klay Thompson was drafted in 2011. They’ve been together for 11 years now, and they’ve literally seen it all. The duo experienced all the highs together and were there at the lowest too.

It was an emotional moment to win the title, but to see those two guys together, a whole different feeling. Klay was seen talking to Steph during the celebration and saying, “All we do is shoot threes and win championships… I love you brother!”

From changing the game of basketball together, to winning 4 titles together, the Splash Brothers have been through it all. Hopefully, they can keep going and keep winning for quite some time to come.

For now, they deserve this win, and the upcoming celebrations.