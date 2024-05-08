“Sh*t Hurts”: LeBron James Declares Nuggets to Be the Better Team For Kicking the Lakers Out of the Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets have been the Los Angeles Lakers’ kryptonite since the 2022-23 season. This post-season, even after establishing a decent lead over the defending champions in half of the game, the Lakers failed miserably at the end. Jamal Murray buried them twice and they collapsed repeatedly on both floors in crunch time. After all the humiliation, LeBron James has humbly accepted, on his ‘Mind the Game pod’, that Nikola Jokic and Co. were a better side than his Lakers.

Talking to JJ Redick, James confessed that he had been emotionally lost because of the early playoff exit. The All-time leading scorer lamented blowing up a ton of leads but also relayed how relying on big leads without providing a finishing touch is “fool’s gold”.

He highlighted how a couple of possessions can swing a post-season game and his Lakers couldn’t come on top in such plays,

“If you’re not able to capitalize off those possessions or make plays during those possessions then that’s how you lose games. Emotionally we was right there, to be able to steal a game but also at the same time, we weren’t and that’s why we lost the series, sh** hurts, obviously.”

While touching upon the possessions that ended the Lakers season, the 39-year-old credited the Nuggets and declared that the “better team won”. It isn’t surprising that one of the most fierce competitors ever is upset after losing a series where his squad was regularly blowing leads. It is still unclear if the King’s frustration is going to lead him to a different location or maybe hanging it for good.

Additionally, there have been questions about how the 21-year NBA veteran can take such an emotional and physical toll deep into his career. Will he be available for the 2024-25 season?

Will LeBron James run it back with Anthony Davis?

The 4x Finals MVP is yet to answer if he will lace it up for the next season. At the moment, he is still soaking in the reality of suffering an early playoff exit. Above all, since he will be part of the Team USA roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, LBJ has reiterated his focus on the upcoming training camp.

In the post-game conference, after the series-ending loss against the Nuggets, the indefatigable superstar revealed that he would consult with his family and friends before deciding to return for the next season,

“I’ll sit down with Rich [Paul], my agent, and sit down with my family, see what’s best, what’s best for my career.”

James will turn 40 in December 2024, however, he keeps defeating Father Time. The Lakers superstar had another high-performing NBA season at age 39 and can still be a decisive factor.

Additionally, Bronny James’ declaration for this year’s draft has also opened several gates of possibilities. Considering LBJ’s love for the game and unyielding desire to compete, it won’t be surprising if he has another NBA run in him.