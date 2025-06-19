Iman Shumpert Warns Tyrese Haliburton On Premature Finals Return Citing Kevin Durant’s Achilles Rupture

The NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder have delivered high drama from the very start. From shocking upsets to clutch, last-second game-winners, the series has been nothing short of electrifying. But now, Tyrese Haliburton and company find themselves on the brink of elimination, with the Pacers fighting to push this battle to a decisive Game 7. That means they must win at home against OKC, a challenge that might have seemed manageable, if not for Haliburton’s injury.

Advertisement

Haliburton sustained a calf injury and was visibly struggling in Game 5, finishing with just four points. He’s now a doubt for Game 6, which makes the challenge of defeating OKC even tougher for the Pacers. But can Haliburton somehow recover in time to force a trip back to Oklahoma?

Iman Shumpert doesn’t think he should. During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, he shared his insight on injuries and what “right calf tightness” could potentially lead to. Shumpert warned Haliburton that pushing through could make the injury significantly worse if he’s not careful. The first example that came to mind was Kevin Durant.

During the 2019 NBA Finals, it was a calf strain that turned into a devastating Achilles tear when KD rushed back in Game 5 against the Raptors. Shumpert said, “You’re putting yourself in a position to…hurt yourself for long term. But when we talk about a game that’s valuable, we talk about competing, it’s hard to turn your head and say that you let a hamstring or a calf, let you sit down.”

Regardless, Shumpert still expects to see Haliburton on the floor tonight. The stakes are simply too high for the franchise’s star to sit out. That said, he made it clear that Haliburton won’t be in any condition to carry the team on his back, a reality that could make the night especially tense for the Pacers.

According to journalist Evan Sidery, Rick Carlisle has already confirmed that the Indiana Pacers are preparing as if Haliburton won’t play. Some might argue that, aside from his Game 1 game-winner, Haliburton hasn’t done much in the Finals. But the truth is, a star’s presence can still have a major impact, even when they’re not at their best. Just having Haliburton on the floor, even at 60%, could serve as a crucial morale boost for the Pacers.

BREAKING: Rick Carlisle says the Pacers are preparing to play Game 6 without Tyrese Haliburton, h/t @esidery His official status will be determined tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/O3FyPB2N8F — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 18, 2025

This could also be a smokescreen from Carlisle, who’s more than capable of playing mind games — even in high-pressure situations. Haliburton, meanwhile, is doing everything he can to be ready. During a media interaction, he said he’s taking massages, needles, and anything else that might help him suit up for Game 6.

Tyrese Haliburton is on his strained calf. Massages, needles, hyperbaric, all the stuff is being put on this calf. Says he likely would miss time if this were the regular season. Pacers will take this up to tomorrow, late afternoon. Hali: “I want to be out there. That’s the plan.” pic.twitter.com/hYnZuVcR8X — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) June 18, 2025

Haliburton remains hopeful that he’ll suit up for this all-important game. Given the current stakes, the Pacers should do everything they can to include him in Game 6. It could be the final game of their season. They’re on their home floor and fighting for one final shot at their first-ever NBA championship.