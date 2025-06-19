Former Cavalier Admits To Yelling Curse Words At LeBron James Mid Game

The 2015 NBA Finals marked the first time Steph Curry and LeBron James faced off on basketball’s biggest stage — and it was the Warriors star who had the last laugh, as Golden State defeated the Cavaliers 4–2. Under mounting pressure, Cavaliers GM David Griffin knew changes were needed to overcome the revolutionary Warriors. That led to the arrival of Iman Shumpert.

The retooling paid off. Along with other key moves, the Cavaliers went on to win the 2016 NBA Championship, defeating the 73-win Warriors in a seven-game classic, becoming the first team in league history to overcome a 3–1 deficit in the Finals.

That season, Shumpert, a defensive-minded guard, averaged 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 steals, helping Cleveland on both ends en route to the title. Although there were ups and downs and learning curves during that run, the players maintained their championship-seeking mindset to the point where they knew they could speak to each other in a particular way that outsiders would frown upon, especially when it came to LeBron.

Recently, on The Dan Patrick Show, Shumpert shared a story about having to “yell” at the 2016 Finals MVP during their championship run, and how LeBron responded to it. “There [were] times that we’ve yelled at him, and his response to it is a genuine energy burst for whatever you said he didn’t do,” Shumpert said, highlighting James’ professional mindset and drive.

Being LeBron’s teammate often led to emotional moments, and Shumpert responded the only way he knew how: directly. “Get your a*s back and get the block. When I go for the strip, when he double-clutch, you get the block,” he recalled.

That outburst didn’t come from disrespect. It came from fire. “I think that is what makes him such a joy to play with. He’s willing to respond to an extra effort he’s willing to do.” LeBron also pushed his teammates to meet a standard most players couldn’t reach without friction. “LeBron does demand; he demands you to run hard, he demands you to play hard, and if you run through a wall for him, then it’s a mutual respect on that end.”

That clash, however, never fractured their relationship. Every great team has moments like that, where raw honesty, no matter how loud, pushes them forward. Since the inception of the NBA, every superstar has led in their own unique way.

Kobe Bryant was known for his intense, almost militant practice sessions, demanding perfection and holding teammates to his towering standards. Michael Jordan, while equally intense and cutthroat, often led by example, executing with precision and dominating the room without needing to say much. LeBron, throughout his career, has blended both approaches, at times bringing fiery intensity, at others offering calm, supportive guidance, but always keeping his team locked in.

Shumpert witnessed that balance first-hand and came out a champion. LeBron’s leadership didn’t break him, nor did it strain their relationship. From Kobe to Jordan, LeBron to Giannis, each star handles the weight of leadership in their own way. Some yell and demand. Others lead by quiet example. But the goal remains the same: lead, compete, and win.