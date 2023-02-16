“The West is Stacked”: Klay Thompson Unfazed By the Improved Conference After Kevin Durant’s Trade, Still Confident in Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been dismal this season. Stephen Curry’s injuries and a few concerning issues with their roster formation have helped keep the Dubs at the fringes of the eligible bracket. Currently, they stand 9th in the West, eager for wins but unable to minimize their losses.

But despite all these holes in their armor, Klay Thompson hasn’t lost hope in his squad yet. Even the recent trades that brought players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to the West have not shaken Klay’s confidence.

Also read: “I Have Always Been Extremely Positive About Stephen Curry!”: Isiah Thomas Refuses To Be Associated With Stephen A Smith’s Wrongful Claims

Klay Thompson confident in the Warriors

In a recent press conference, Thompson was discussing the impact of the new-looking West. Klay acknowledged that the conference is now more competitive than ever. But, he also attempted to convince the media and fans that the Warriors are still in the race.

He also confessed that the team needs to manage to stay afloat until Stephen Curry’s return. In the end, he ended the interview by declaring how the Warriors are still capable of repeating their championship run.

Thompson: “The West is stacked, but at the end of the day you gotta go through who you gotta go through to win the whole thing, and whether that’s in the finals or in the first round, there’s incredible talents. So, there’s really no rounds off. There’s no gimmes. And for us, we know what it takes. We gotta hold the fort down until Steph gets back and just gotta get whole again but I know this break is gonna be very beneficial towards us and I still love our chances of repeat and I am never gonna lose confidence in this team.”

“We know what it takes… I’m never going to lose confidence in this team.”@Oracle || Warriors Talk pic.twitter.com/RlZWSCN5pU — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 15, 2023

The Warriors need to find their Rhythm back

Klay Thompson’s praise and confidence in the Dubs aside, the Warriors have certainly not looked like a team capable of winning another title. While last year their campaign was undeniable and their dominance unstoppable, the Warriors have shown none of those qualities this time around.

The issue stems from the utter lack of adhesiveness in Steve Kerr’s squad. Players need to limit turnovers, improve defensive lockdown as a team, and break the habit of taking tough shots.

If the Warriors can manage to get their IQ back in time, the season can still be salvaged. Kerr’s desire to play small ball will only work if the team works as a unit and stops succumbing to the opposing team’s rhythm.

Also read: “LeBron James Needs To Regroup and Start Playing With His New Toys”: Skip Bayless Suggests a Minutes Restriction for Lakers Star