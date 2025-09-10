Satou Sabally Reflects on the Traits That Sparked Her Lifelong Bond With Sabrina Ionescu at Oregon

Mar 4, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates with teammates after receiving the Most Outstanding Player award during a celebration following a game against the Stanford Cardinal at the championship game at the Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament at KeyArena. The Ducks won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Satou Sabally played three seasons at the University of Oregon, where she quickly established herself as one of the biggest stars in college basketball. Even then, she had someone to look up to in the locker room. That was Sabrina Ionescu, who, as it turns out, shares many of the same traits as the German-American forward.

Today, Ionescu is a global star with a legitimate claim as one of the WNBA’s very best. Sabally has also risen into the league’s elite, earning an All-Star selection this past season. Their journeys make for a heartwarming story, as two close friends and former Oregon teammates were drafted back-to-back as the first and second overall picks in 2020 and are now shining on basketball’s biggest stage.

In a recent episode of Bird’s Eye View, WNBA legend Sue Bird asked Sabally about her Oregon experience and what it was like playing alongside Ionescu. Immediately, her face lit up as she recalled the bond they developed. She explained why Ionescu was always someone she looked up to and admired during those years.

“She knew early on how the system works and what she wanted. And I think that she didn’t take things lightly, and I loved that,” Sabally said. Plus, being of German descent, she found Ionescu, with her Romanian roots, to be someone she could relate to.

“I think also her having a Romanian background and kind of that international background, we connected in that way because she understood. She also understood what I’m going through, being in a different country,” Sabally added.

The connection worked wonders for the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball program. In their three years together, Sabally and Ionescu reached the Elite Eight and then the Final Four in back-to-back seasons. Sadly, their final season together was cut short due to COVID, after which the two declared for the WNBA draft.

Sabally and Ionescu shared a great time at Oregon. Even though they never managed to win a National Championship, their bond will last a lifetime.

“She’s just great. We had such a good time at Oregon, and we went so far too. I wish we could’ve had our last year. But even if we didn’t, those relationships will stay forever,” the Phoenix Mercury star shared.

The relationship proved to be strong in March of last year when Sabally was spotted at Ionescu’s wedding. They took photos together alongside other former Oregon teammates. Recalling the special day, Sabally couldn’t help but gush about how surreal it felt to have played with such an amazing person.

“Being able to go to her wedding and seeing her mature into this global superstar is just so amazing. Like, having your shoe and really knowing that you’re the face of Oregon, even, you know, like that is just such a cool honor to have a teammate like that.”

Satou Sabally at what appears to be the wedding of Sabrina Ionescu and Hroniss Grasu (: Satou Sabally/IG) pic.twitter.com/OkponzQ9Zt — Alford Corriette (@alfcorriette) March 12, 2024

During Sabally’s free agency this past year, many expected her to join the New York Liberty because of her bond with Ionescu and the fact that her sister, Nyara Sabally, was on the team. Not to mention, the Liberty were coming off a championship win.

However, Satou chose to forgo forming the superteam and instead joined the Phoenix Mercury. She appeared to make this decision so as not to interfere with her sister.

“I feel like New York, they have the machinery that’s oiled, that’s working, they just won with my sister. That’s her team, and I love that … Obviously, there’s nothing more than playing with your sister, but my sister is my sis, and she understands my decision,” Sabally said on Good Follow.

In the end, the bond between the former Oregon alumni wasn’t enough to bring them together in New York. Sabally, however, thrived in Phoenix, leading the Mercury to the fourth-best record in the WNBA as of today. In fact, they hold a two-game lead over Ionescu’s Liberty.