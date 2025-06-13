Carmelo Anthony Cautions Knicks Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Credits- Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo may still be one of the league’s best, but ever since his championship run in 2021, things have been rocky for both him and the Milwaukee Bucks. After another disappointing playoff exit — this time at the hands of the Indiana Pacers in Round 1 — the pressure has hit a boiling point. With Damian Lillard sidelined due to an Achilles tear, the Bucks’ title hopes were dashed. Now, Giannis has reportedly entered the trade rumor mill once again — and this time, it feels serious.

Publicly, the “Greek Freak” has stated multiple times that he wants to be in a position to win. Many are interested, including the New York Knicks. Fancy and glamorous for one of the most marketable teams in the NBA, right? Well, not everyone is sold on the idea.

Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony spoke about this on his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. Instead of being excited, he offered caution.

Melo broke it down from a roster-building perspective. He acknowledged that the Knicks already boast a strong core, led by Jalen Brunson and the recently acquired Karl-Anthony Towns — a duo with genuine on-court chemistry.

He emphasized how essential a solid one-two punch is in today’s NBA. But, as Melo pointed out, adding Antetokounmpo would completely shift the equation. If the Knicks decide to move some pieces to make room for him, Melo said he’d understand.

Still, he stressed that the front office must ask itself a key question: what combination are they truly committed to building around?

“If you’re gonna clear space to go get Giannis, do it. Go big or go home, I’m cool with that. But just know what we’re getting. Do you like Giannis and JB together, or do you like JB and KAT together?” Melo said.

Do you move off KAT or Brunson to land Giannis? Or do you try to keep all three?

Melo raised valid concerns about how the trio would function together. Brunson thrives with the ball in his hands. KAT needs touches and space to operate. Giannis is at his best attacking the rim and running the floor. Putting them all together sounds thrilling, but there’s a clear overlap in their styles, and that could create fit issues.

Melo isn’t against the idea. He’s just urging the Knicks to think it through. Chasing a superstar like Giannis is always tempting. But sometimes, preserving a balanced core with strong chemistry is worth more than stacking big names on paper.

It’s likely that the Knicks trade buzz is just a rumor. Giannis could very well stay in Milwaukee for at least another season. Just a few days ago, he said, “The Finals are different. I hope to be back soon with the Bucks.”

Meanwhile, the Knicks’ other rumored target, Kevin Durant, is reportedly eyeing a move to a Texas team — effectively ruling out a potential switch to New York.