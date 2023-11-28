NBA In-Season Tournament Vegas Tickets: Regular Seats and Experiences Cost

Nov 24, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view of the NBA In-Season Tournament court during the game between the LA Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA In-Season Tournament has gained all the hype that it was expecting throughout the group stage. As the tournament proceeds towards the semi-finals and finals, everyone in the NBA community is excited for this brand new showdown between the NBA teams in the first edition of the tournament.

In July of this year, the NBA announced that the Eastern and the Western conferences’ semi-finals and the tournament final will be held in Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena. Given the semis’ and finals’ dates are nearing, fans are excited to grab the tickets for these games to witness their favorite teams live from the arena.

The T-Mobile Arena is the home arena for the NHL expansion team, the Vegas Golden Knights, and has also hosted several elite UFC, boxing, and other sporting events. The arena gained prominence for hosting three games of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals this year and events such as the Billboard Music Awards, the iHeart Radio Music Festival, and the Latin Grammy Awards.

Below in this article, we have detailed everything you need to know, from ticket prices to the experiences you can avail during the In-Season Tournament’s semi-final and final games.

Semi-Finals Eastern Conference – Ticket costs and experiences

The Eastern Conference tickets for the semi-finals are comparatively cheaper than the West’s. The cheapest ticket is $64.17 in section 216, and the costliest ticket is in section 7 for $743.13.

Here are the available experiences that one can avail for the semi-finals in the Eastern Conference games.

Hall of Fame – Lower Level Sidelines – $849.41

With this experience ticket, fans can enjoy an enthralling golfing experience on a Friday at a high-tech driving range. They can also receive tips from a top golf coach and enjoy unlimited access to gourmet food, a premium open bar, and a chance to meet 5x NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway Sr.

Champion – Lower Level corners and behind – $849.41

At the same price as the Hall of Fame experience, fans can experience premium and exclusive hospitality inside the T-Mobile Arena, including a premium open bar, snacks, and exclusive activities. Fans will also get the chance to meet the 1983 NBA champion and 11x NBA All-Star Julius Erving and 7x NBA champion Robert Horry in an exclusive meet and greet inside the suite.

Trophy Photo OP – $529.25

Fans will get an exclusive chance to click pictures with a replica of one of the most iconic NBA trophies with this ticket. An experience previously reserved for the top players in the league is now available for the fans as well, for a price of $529.25.

Semi-Finals: Western Conference – Ticket costs and experiences

The cost for semi-final tickets in the Western Conference is comparatively higher than that of the East. The cheapest regular ticket costs $130 in sections 217 and 215. On the other hand, the most expensive tickets are $532.13 each in section 17.

The Western Conference also offers the same experiences as the East, with the Hall of Fame Lower Level sidelines costing $849.52, Champions Lower Level corners and behind costing $849.41, and the Trophy Photo OP costing $529.25.

NBA Cup Finals

The cheapest regular ticket for the In-Season Tournament Final costs $209 in section 203, while the costliest tickets cost $1660.88 in sections 5 and 6.

The NBA Cup Finals also offer premium experiences such as the semi-finals – The Hall of Fame Experience, The Champions experience, and the Trophy Photo OP experience.

Hall of Fame – $1599.77

Fans get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience an intimate dining experience with the NBA’s guest of honor for the Finals, 11x All-Star Julius Erving. Furthermore, fans will also have a chance to converse with the 1983 NBA champion and ask any question about his career and cherished memories that they might have always wondered about.

The Premium Hospitality suit access will allow fans to meet Julius Erving, Shaun Livingston, and Robert Horry, along with other privileges like open bar, snacks etc.

Champions Experience – $1199.73

Like the experience in the East, fans will get to spend a day at a high-tech driving range and get tips from a top golf coach. Furthermore, ticket holders can enjoy unlimited access to gourmet food, a premium open bar, and a chance to meet 5x NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway Sr.

Trophy Photo OP: $899.43

Fans will get an exclusive chance to click a picture with the official NBA championship trophy replica under this category, similar to the experiences for the semi-finals tickets.