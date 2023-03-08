HomeSearch

Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight vs Blazers?: Celtics Star’s Injury Update Ahead of Massive Game against Damian Lillard and co.

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 08/03/2023

Mar 3, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) walks to the locker room prior to a game against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum has been beyond pivotal for the Boston Celtics’ title charge this season. After all, he is the best player on this side. And while they are still plenty good without him, with him available, they get elevated to a whole other stratosphere. That’s just how good of a player Jayson Tatum is.

With all this in mind, it becomes obvious that the man is beyond irreplaceable for this franchise. And yet, against the Cavaliers, the man was forced to endure a stint on the sidelines.

Boston has now lost their last 3 games and has won just 5 of their last 10. Simply put, they are in dire straits at the moment. They need a win, and they need Jayson Tatum to help make it happen. But, what is the status of his health ahead of this game?

Jayson Tatum’s health status revealed ahead of Blazers game

Jayson Tatum was unable to play the last game due to a knee contusion he suffered during a prior fixture. And given that the Cavaliers were coming on the back end of a back-to-back, the Celtics were likely never too keen on playing the man. However, have things changed since then?

As the tweet above states, Jayson Tatum has been ruled out of the game against Damian Lillard and the Blazers. And frankly, the fact that a mere knee contusion is inconveniencing the star this much is a bit worrying.

When it comes to a return timeline there isn’t one just yet. Frankly, all that can be done now is wait for the next update and hope it is good news. Because frankly, Lonzo Ball’s complicated knee injury also started out with the label ‘knee contusion’. The hope with Jayson Tatum is that he doesn’t have to suffer the same fate as his NBA Draft classmate.

 

What is Jayson Tatum averaging this season?

After 61 games played, Jayson Tatum is averaging 30.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1 steal, and 0.8 blocks per game.

The man is also shooting 46% from the field, 35% from three, and 86.2% from the free-throw line.

