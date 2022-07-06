“Dennis Rodman crashed his SUV into someone, and then just fled!”: $500,000-worth Bulls star once got into hot water with law enforcement for hit and run

Dennis Rodman is one of the most polarising individuals in the world of sport.

The Worm was one of the finest defensive talents of his generation. Widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders to ever play the game, Rodman was part of two very successful teams in the NBA.

Rodman enjoyed successful stints with the Detroit Pistons and then with the Chicago Bulls later in his career. The Worm gained a reputation as one of the prime rebounders of all time.

Rodman however lived a colorful life off the court, literally and figutatively. From wild parties to reckless incidents and high-profile romances, Rodman was a constant media presence. His struggles with alcohol are also well evidenced.

One of the latest incidents of madness from Rodman was in 2016. While at Southern California, Rodman was involved in a hit and run case.

What happened leading to the hit-and-run charge against Rodman in 2016?

Rodman drove an SUV head-on towards a sedan in the late hours of July 20, 2016. The Worm could not wriggle out of trouble however in this instance.

The collision with Rodman’s SUV led to the sedan swerving and crashing onto a dividing wall. Rodman, however, left the scene and even provided false verbal accounts in an attempt to avoid a charge.

All this is on top of allegedly not being in presence of a driver’s license. Rodman faced misdemeanor charges with up to two years of prison time being on the table for his reckless behavior.

Sadly enough, this isn’t even a singular account of legal claims against the former star. Michael Jordan‘s former running mate has had several run-ins with the law.

Hopefully, it isn’t too late for the Worm to rebound to the right side of the law.

