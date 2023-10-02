Carmelo Anthony Reflects on ‘Full Circle’ Moment With Michael Jordan’s $5.1 Billion Earning Brand: “First Jordan Brand Signature Athlete Ever!”

New York Knicks legend and 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony recently showed off his huge sneaker collection in a video for Architectural Digest. Having retired after an illustrious 19-year-career, Anthony talked about his first signature shoe, that he created with the Jordan brand. MJ’s company made around $5.1 billion for Nike in 2022, and is a huge money-maker for the Chicago Bulls legend.

Carmelo claimed that he has been a sneaker collector because he likes to wear shoes. Showing off his first ever signature shoe with Michael Jordan’s brand, he talked about how he was merely proud for having a signature shoe. Anthony revealed that the Jordan brand was his favorite, and he was grateful to the company for signing him, back in 2003.

Carmelo Anthony proudly shows off his impressive sneaker collection

Carmelo was giving Architectural Digest a tour of his Westchester New York mansion. The impressive modern-vintage house had all kinds of luxuries imaginable.

This included a separate sneaker room where Carmelo had put his huge sneaker collection. Anthony revealed that he was the first ever athlete to be signed by the Jordan brand, something that he seemed especially proud of:

“I collect shoes because I wear shoes, to be honest with you. I dont collect them to just let them sit. I collect them to wear them. I am an active collector. Wine I collect to drink, and sneakers I collect to wear, clothes I collect to wear. This is my first signature shoe of all time. So this is what what kicked it off. I was the first Jordan brand signature athlete ever. The first. I was just excited to have my own signature shoe with the Jordan brand, and then we actually made a great shoe. So I will always be grateful to this sneaker brand.”

Carmelo also went on to show off a customized Jordan pair that had been sent as a gift to his son, Kiyan Anthony. Especially proud of the sneakers, Carmelo revealed that the Jordan brand was his favorite, and he had been wearing the shoes of the company since back in high school.

The fact that the $5.1 billion company ended up signing him just years later is something he is bound to be utterly proud of. The fact that his son also wears Jordan sneakers, is effectively a full-circle moment for the player, whose journey in the NBA started while wearing the iconic shoes.

Carmelo Anthony was Michael Jordan’s first choice as signature athlete in 2003

Carmelo Anthony arrived in the NBA around the same time as some other big stars. This includes LeBron James, who was the number 1 pick of the 2003 NBA draft.

Yet, according to Bleacher Report, it was Carmelo who was MJ’s first choice to be signed as the company’s first signature athlete. The reasons were simple.

Carmelo was already wearing the Jordan brand shoes, and also wore the sneakers during pre-season games. This led to MJ deciding to sign Anthony on a $22 million deal that saw him being paid around $3.5 million a year.