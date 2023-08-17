“Whatever Stephen Curry Is Leaving Over, He’s Taking It”: Trae Young Has Patrick Beverley Hyped Over His Future Despite Team USA Snub

Team USA is just months away from participating in the FIBA World Cup, and their roster is set. Despite having some of the best NBA stars, there are a few notable absentees. Perhaps the biggest exclusion is none other than Trae Young, who has voiced his displeasure over being snubbed. However, veteran guard Patrick Beverley has waived it off on his show, The Pat Bev Podcast. He suggested that Trae is incredibly talented and will have plenty of opportunities in the future, even likening him to Stephen Curry in the process.

Advertisement

Both Young and Curry are considered to be exceptional three-point shooters. Capable of shooting a dagger from anywhere on the court, they are two of the best in the league. Having spent five seasons in the NBA, Ice Trae has had a career three-point shooting percentage of 35.1%. In comparison, Chef Curry has been cooking defenses for 14 seasons, averaging 42.8% from three. However, while there is a massive difference in efficiency, Trae is thought to be the closer to the Warriors superstar than any young player in the league.

Patrick Beverley claims Trae Young will have plenty of chances to represent Team USA and even likens him to Stephen Curry

Recently on his podcast, Patrick Beverley and his co-host, Rone discussed the topic of Team USA. USA Basketball has selected a 12-man roster to represent the country in the upcoming FIBA World Cup. Featuring the likes of Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram, and more, the team is stacked.

Advertisement

However, one player who was disappointed to not make the team is Trae Young. The Atlanta Hawks star believes he should have made the team, especially given his achievements thus far. Having averaged 25 points, four rebounds, and nine assists in five seasons, he is a brilliant player. Additionally, he also singlehandedly led his team to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

It’s understandable that he is upset. But, Pat Bev believes that with his talent, Trae will have plenty of chances to represent Team USA. Beverley is confident in Young’s skills, from his ability to win games to his incredible shooting skills. He even credits him for reinventing the game, comparing him to the likes of Stephen Curry.

“He’s won plenty of games. He’s hit plenty of daggers. He’s reinventing the game. Whatever Steph Curry is leaving over, he’s taking it and running with it. Took his team to the Eastern Conference Finals. He’s won big on the road. You know I’m saying? So you have to give him a lot of credit.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KiLBJJ/status/1691945513568936217?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Hawks, alongside Young, will be looking to replicate their success from 2021. With superstars like Sadiq Bey, Kobe Bufkin, Patty Mills, and Wesley Matthews on the squad, Atlanta will be hoping to improve on last season’s performance.

Advertisement

Gilbert Arenas believes the Hawks star does not receive the credit he deserves

Trae Young does have his haters, but he also has a great set of fans. One of his biggest supporters is Gilbert Arenas. Agent Zero has had high praise for Trae and his game in the past and even believes he does not receive the credit he deserves. Recalling the series against the New York Knicks in 2021, Arenas claims that if any other player had pulled off what Young did, they would be considered “gods”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ESPNNBA/status/1689466288853200897?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s safe to say, that Ice Trae has a bright future ahead of him. And, while he does not get the credit he deserves right now, he certainly will if he continues to perform at his best.