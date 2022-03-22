“Your dead grandma is a b*tch, Jusuf Nurkic!”: Reporter reveals reprehensible behavior from Pacers fans ahead of confrontation with Blazers star

NBA Reporter gives some vital context behind what happened between Blazers star Jusuf Nurkic, and Pacers fan

We as NBA fans absolutely love the game of basketball.

Those around the world spend countless hours on their team, staying up day and night for them, emotionally investing in them, and living through the ups and downs of the league life, right with the team. Heck, those in the US especially put in so much money, just so that they have a chance to see their NBA team in person, even if just once.

With all that investment, it’s only par for the course to support one’s team in any way possible. But, what isn’t right, is crossing lines, that make you forget, that the individuals you yell at are real people too, not just basketball players.

Unfortunately though, that line being crossed is a relatively normal occurrence in the league. And recently, it seemed that it may have happened yet again, as Blazers star Jusuf Nurkic shared this scary moment with a Pacers fan after the match.

At the time, there was absolutely no context for what had happened, due to which fans had been going absolutely insane wondering what the answer might be.

Well, the good news is, we have the answer right here for you. The bad news? Well, let’s get into it.

Pacers fan crosses several lines in heckling Jusuf Nurkic fan before his infamous confrontation with Blazers star

We’re sure most of the fanbase in Indiana is filled with good, pure-hearted, fans of the NBA. But, in recent times, the worst kind of ones have been making the news.

Just a few short months ago, LeBron James had a similar incident with a couple of Pacers fans during the Lakers’ game in Indiana, after they insulted his son, Bronny.

And now, more recently, you have these comments which would go on to spur on the phone tossing by Jusuf Nurkic.

The fan who Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic confronted in Indiana allegedly shouted “your mom is trash” and said his “grandma’s a b**tch,” league sources tell @YahooSports. Nurkic’s grandma passed away of COVID-19 in 2020. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 22, 2022

Frankly, if this is true (and given the reliability of Chris B Haynes, it likely is), we can’t say that the fan involved here didn’t deserve it. In fact, while I personally hate seeing violence, I’d happily turn a blind eye to the situation if it escalated any further.

After all, there need to be consequences… even if they cause you to land up in a hospital.

