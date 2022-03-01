“Sooner or later, Ja Morant will be the NBA MVP”: Allen Iverson posts a photo of the Grizzlies guard’s jersey hung onto his 2001 Maurice Podoloff trophy

After Ja Morant goes off for his career-high 52-point performance, Allen Iverson gives the Grizzlies guard the ultimate validation on social media.

Ja Morant had one of the best performances of his career yesterday night against the San Antonio Spurs. Playing a total of 34 minutes, the All-Star managed to do it all – hit 100% of his 3-pointers, leave the crowd in awe of his jaw-dropping dunk on Jakob Poeltl, proceeded to knock down an insane buzzer-beater, and finished the night with a career-high 52-point outing.

Ja was trending all over social media. Several fans and even players commended the youngster for the incredible performance he put on. However, the ultimate validation the Grizzlies guard received was from Allen Iverson.

The HOFer guard took it to his social media platforms as he posted a photo with a Ja Morant jersey hanging onto the Maurice Podoloff Trophy AI had won back in 2001, captioning it:

Sooner or Later!!!

“Pass the torch OG”: Ja Morant responds to Allen Iverson

Immediately after Iverson posted out the picture, Morant was humbled as he replied:

pass the torch OG

NBA Twitter also blew up as soon as the former Philly legend stated that Morant could win an MVP eventually in his career.

Greatness knows Greatness 💯 pic.twitter.com/Kcswkblb7N — Antonio Braxton Sr (@Tony21976) March 1, 2022

The way he attacks the rim with zero fear reminds me AI — Quibi Influencer (@slimreaperstan) March 1, 2022

My worlds colliding! Ja mvp 🔜😁🤞 pic.twitter.com/vZeMkE9uus — Ja Shoe Deal When? / Z (@sonicsagenda) March 1, 2022

Without a doubt, we are going to be seeing several more such outings throughout the course of Ja’s career.