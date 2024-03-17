Carmelo Anthony Reflects on ‘Son of Anarchy’ Role, Difficulties of Being an Actor

Jan 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks former player Carmelo Anthony sits court side during the second quarter between the New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In 2014, Carmelo Anthony made a brief appearance on FX’s Sons of Anarchy as Cartwright Soldier. On his podcast ‘7PM in Brooklyn‘, Melo touched upon the character he played during the show. During this episode with “The Wire” actor Method Man, the 2013 NBA scoring championship also revealed the difficulties he faced as an actor and his dream role.

When co-host, Kid Mero, brought up that Melo acted in Sons of Anarchy, Method Man was surprised. After Carmelo’s clip from the FX show was played in the show, the Wu-Tang clan rapper let out an “oooh”. Melo explained what character he played in the show,

“We kidnap one of the heads of Sons of Anarchy, one of the heads, okay? One of the original like, first Originals, right? We kidnapped him. So, now I am a part of the black biker gang club. I’m like second or third in charge. Now the boss came in, he trying to get old boy to talk at all, uh uh. You, we just got a call, they looking for him, they just hit out with a knife, do what you got to do.”

Later, in the interview, the former Nuggets All-Star also reflected upon what his dream role would be. He alluded to his father Carmelo Iriarte’s street gang turned human organization Puerto Rican Young Lords and how he’d like to play a member of the mass education promoters.

The former NBA scoring phenom thus wants to celebrate his Puerto Rican heritage and also highlight their struggles under colonial rule. However, his projects are not finding traction in the market. Regardless, he has been active in the cinematic universe for a long time now.

Carmelo Anthony has been involved with cinema for more than a decade

Apart from ‘Sons of Anarchy’, Anthony has other credits to his name too. He played himself in a cameo during the 2016 movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. In a short scene, the movie’s protagonist Vernon Fenwick (Will Arnett) introduces his girlfriend to Anthony while alluding to their star power.

However, Melo’s movie character finds his approach odd, indicating that something is off. In a brief period, the former Knicks superstar showed how comfortable he is in front of a camera.

Apart from being an actor in a few movies, the former high-scoring NBA forward also has been an executive producer for a bunch of projects, mainly in the documentary genre. He was one of the producers for the James Toback-directed 2007 documentary ‘Tyson’, which chronicles the life of Mike Tyson.

The former Lakers forward was both a producer and actor for his ex-wife’s series ‘Lala Anthony’s Full Court Life’, which happened when Melo moved from the Nuggets to Knicks.

He also helped produce the 2015 documentary ‘The Legend of Swee’ Pea’, which is based upon the tragic and unprecedented hooping journey of Lloyd “Sweet Pea” Daniels. The former NBA All-Star also produced the 2020 Spanish mini-series Un Sueño Real, which celebrates the Real Madrid Women’s Football Team.