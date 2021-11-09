“If you throw up a football, 109% chance I’m gonna catch it”: Jimmy Butler flexes his wide receiver skills while calling himself the ‘best in the league’

Jimmy Butler claims he’d be a great wide receiver and says that he’d catch a football over 108% of the time that it is thrown to him.

There have been several cases of NBA players being proficient in both basketball and football. And of course, vice versa. The skills required for a quarterback are similar to what guys like Lamelo Ball showcase on a nightly basis, except a QB has to throw the ball perhaps 10x that distance. Looks like Jimmy Butler may also want to add his name to this list.

LeBron James and Allen Iverson are perhaps the two most famous cases of NBA players having a legit shot at making it to the NFL. James had actually gotten an offer to transition to the National Football League during the 2011 lockout season by the Dallas Cowboys but as evident by him staying in the NBA, he didn’t take up the Cowboys on that offer.

Jimmy Butler has also been someone who has said on a couple occasions that he’d be a great player in the NFL. Yet again, he’s here to push the same agenda.

Jimmy Butler on his wide receiver skills.

Jimmy Butler once said that he would be a better WR than Antonio Brown and Demaryius Thomas, two extremely elite wide receivers back in 2016. Now, he’s once again claimed to be one of the best football players in the league, taking to his media availability to say so.

“Look man, I’ve been telling this guy named Theotis Smith for I don’t know how long now. Like I got the best hands in the league for sure on this team, for sure on this team. For sure on this team.

If you throw it up there, it’s like a 109-108 percent chance that I’m gonna catch it. You know Kyle does a great job of putting me in that position. I’m comfortable doing that but I think, I’m a wide receiver at heart. Not a tight end, don’t do me.”

