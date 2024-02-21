Does New York Knicks Legend Have Kids and Other FAQs About Carmelo Anthony’s Family

Apr 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Does Carmelo Anthony have kids?

Yes, Carmelo Anthony has a kid. His son’s name is Kiyan Anthony. His mother’s name is La La Anthony (née Vasquez).

When was Kiyan Anthony born?

Kiyan Anthony was born on March 7, 2007. He is the only child of Carmelo Anthony and has followed in his father’s footsteps as a hooper.

Which school does Kiyan Anthony play for?

Kiyan Anthony plays for Long Island Lutheran High School in the hamlet of Glen Island, New York. He is a shooting guard for the squad and has helped them become a challenging roster. His AAU squad Team Melo has also done a great job because of his incredible play.

As a result of his incredible performances, his stock has risen consistently.

When will Kiyan Anthony become draft-eligible?

Kiyan Anthony will be eligible for the draft in 2025 and can end up as one of the top recruits. He hasn’t officially verbally committed to any college program but did pose in a Syracuse jersey with his father and also interacted with coach Jim Bonheim.

His father Carmelo Anthony had a decorated NCAA career at the University of Syracuse.

Is Carmelo Anthony married?

Yes, Carmelo Anthony is married. He tied the knot with La La Anthony in 2010 at New York’s Cipriani Hotel. They decided to exchange vows three years after the birth of their son Kiyan Anthony.

When did Carmelo Anthony get divorced?

Melo and La La Anthony got divorced in 2021, ending an 11-year partnership. The couple had been living separately since June 2017 and Lala eventually filed for a divorce after four years.

Who are Carmelo Anthony’s parents?

Carmelo Anthony was born to father Carmelo Iriarte and mother Mary Anthony on May 29, 1984. Melo’s name is a combination of his father’s first name and his mother’s last name. His father was a part of the Young Lords, a Chicago-based street gang that turned into a civil and human rights organization.

What is Carmelo Anthony’s heritage?

Carmelo Iriarte was born to Puerto Rican parents with African, Spanish, and Venezuelan ancestry. Meanwhile, the mother Mary Anthony is an African American.

Does Carmelo Anthony have siblings?

He grew up with four siblings including two sisters. He has two brothers Wilfrod Anthony and Robert Anthony. One of his sisters Michelle Anthony passed away in 2010 and Melo observed an eight-day mourning for her as she helped raise him alongside their mother.