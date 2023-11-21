“Wrong Place Wrong Time”: ‘Retired’ Carmelo Anthony Hilariously Explains Why He Showed Up On Son Kiyan’s TikTok Off Beat

Credits: Oct 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony (r) sits with his son Kiyan Anthony (l) at the game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Carmelo Anthony is now a retired man. The 10-time All-Star had an illustrious career, scoring a total of 28,289 points in his career. But that’s not all, as Melo might not be the only NBA-ready hooper in his family. Carmelo’s son, Kiyan, is a certified hooper, and even his All-Star dad had to agree.

While on the show Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, Carmelo revealed that he and Kiyan have been spending a lot of time together. The Knicks legend sure is enjoying his downtime and recently even started his wine label called ‘Seventh Estate.’ But spending a lot of time around your kids in this digital generation might sometimes backfire.

Kiyan, who is only 16 years old, is an active TikTok user. The 16-year-old can often be caught doing TikTok dances and challenges. But during one such challenge, Caramelo would do something that the internet can never forget. Joining Kiyan and his friend on the challenge, Carmelo started dancing completely off-tune while also not following the dance steps properly. After the incident, Melo would post a video of the challenge, with the caption,

” Wrong place, Wrong time”.

The tweet from Melo sure did blow up as even LeBron James reacted to the video, saying, ” The foot though!! “.

But it’s always great to see players spending time with their families. With Carmelo rumored to be training Kiyan, it would be interesting to see how Kiyan pans out as a player.

Kiyan Anthony might be the upcoming star

Carmelo Anthony may have retired from playing basketball, but that doesn’t mean he can’t do something else on the hardwood. Melo recently admitted that he has been very involved in his son’s game. While on Kevin Hart’s show, Anthony revealed that Kiyan has even started to score on him in 1v1’s. Talking about it, Carmelo said,

“I put [Kiyan] through situations and see if he can score … But I love it. I love the fact that he was able to [score on me] because if you observe that video, he felt like, ‘I made it.’ And I felt that for him,”

Kiyan Anthony plays at Long Island Lutheran High School. Starting as the team’s shooting guard, Kiyan surely has improved a lot over the last few summers.

Kiyan’s game is very similar to his dad’s. Kiyan moves extremely well off and on the ball and loves to shoot it from a distance. Just like his father, Kiyan also has a fast release and may even shoot the three better than his pops. He also has good length for his age, as he stands at 6’4 and weighs in at about 175 lbs. Though Anthony needs to add more size to his frame, he may grow to his dad’s size and add some athleticism on the way.