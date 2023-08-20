“Carried Me”: 2 Years Before Launching a Public Attack on Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Openly Justified Flu Game’s Aftermath With Interesting Analogy

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (45) talks with forward Scottie Pippen (33) after a timeout from the game against the Boston Celtics at Chicago Stadium. The Bulls beat the Celtics 100-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

In the annals of basketball history, 2018 witnessed a thought-provoking perspective from Scottie Pippen. An instrumental figure for the Chicago Bulls, he opined on the memorable “flu game” by Michael Jordan, according to a report on Reddit. Pippen’s interpretation of the aftermath of that game offered a tantalizing glimpse into the intricacies of his connection with MJ, albeit one that has been subjected to substantial strain over the passing years.

Advertisement

Leaping forward to the year 2020, the dynamics shared between Pippen and Jordan underwent a pronounced transformation for the worse. The emergence of “The Last Dance” marked a pivotal juncture, igniting a public confrontation that would profoundly reshape the fabric of their relationship for the worse.

Scottie Pippen on why he “carried” Michael Jordan

In the aftermath of the iconic “flu game,” Scottie Pippen’s actions resonated profoundly with the deep-seated rapport he shared with Michael Jordan. Not just in the physical sense, but symbolically as well, Pippen carried the weight of Jordan’s legacy on his shoulders.

Advertisement

Explaining his actions succinctly, Pippen remarked:

“It was easy, he carried me for like 11 seasons.”

This analogy served as a striking embodiment of the mutual support that underscored MJ and Pippen’s partnership on the hardwood. They have allowed their recent confrontations to overshadow their camaraderie.

Pippen and MJ’s relationship has soured even further

The once-firm bond between Pippen and His Airness has continued to erode, as contemporary developments underscore the full extent of their fracture. News of a romantic relationship between Marcus Jordan, Michael’s son, and Larsa Pippen, Scottie’s former wife, added yet another layer of intricacy to their strained relationship.

Advertisement

Their disagreements over “The Last Dance” and current entanglements have cast an even deeper shadow on their already compromised friendship. The eloquent analogy proffered by Scottie Pippen to rationalize the consequences of the “flu game” provides a lens into the profound affinity that tied him to Michael Jordan.

However, the subsequent corrosion of their relationship, set in motion by public clashes and intricate personal entanglements, paints an alternative picture of enduring resentment. As the once-indomitable connection linking these basketball luminaries continues to undergo a transformation, hints of their friendship from all those years ago continue to surface.