Carrying OKC to 57 Wins without a Star Reason Enough for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Win MVP Instead of Nikola Jokic, Per Skip Bayless

The Oklahoma City Thunder finished the 2023-24 season as the #1 seed in the Western Conference with 57 wins and just 25 losses. They were tied with the Denver Nuggets for the record, but a 3-1 head-to-head lead in the Regular Season series gave them the top spot. Just like the two teams have similar records, their stalwarts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic have put up similar performances as well this season. The NBA media is buzzing at the moment with these two being considered as the top MVP contenders. According to Skip Bayless, SGA deserves the award over the Joker for his impact on the young Thunder team that just clinched the West.

On his FS1 show Undisputed, Bayless pointed out that the Thunder guard had to carry the heaviest load among all MVP candidates because he doesn’t have the services of any other “star player”. He alluded to his eye test as one of the metrics to opt for the high-scoring guard as his MVP pick.

“I watched this time a whole lot and SGA looked like an MVP night after night after night,” Bayless told co-hosts Ric Bucher and Keyshawn Johnson.

The FS1 host admitted that he was somewhat biased toward Shai because of his love for his hometown Oklahoma. But nevertheless, it is “hard” to win these many games in the minefield of the Western Conference. The Undisputed host opined that the Thunder guard lacks a star player like the Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic has in Jamal Murray. Therefore, SGA taking his team to the top seed is a bigger achievement than Jokic’s effort. Besides Bayless also admitted that he is a little bit jaded with Jokic being the top guy in everything.

“There is a Jamal Murray, he is in and out of the lineup with Joker, but he’s an All-Star. So you do have a wingman who is a qualified star. In Oklahoma City, you don’t yet have that,” Bayless added

The Undisputed Host isn’t the only one who has pushed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP case. Shaquille O’Neal has been an active supporter of the Thunder superstar winning the award. Meanwhile, Gilbert Arenas has also vigorously endorsed SGA as his MVP choice.

Gilbert Arenas wants Shai to win MVP

During his show No Chil Gill earlier in April, Arenas referred to OKC’s average age, which is just 23.9 years. After their season finale win, Oklahoma City Thunder became the youngest first-seed in the league’s history. For Arenas, their age indicates inexperience and a lack of All-Star firepower. Thus, Gilgeous-Alexander has shouldered the biggest burden.

“They’re the age of a college team. No other All-Star on the team. Not even a capable All-Star on the team. Everyone is still immature playing wise. No one has any experience and they’re second or first in the NBA. Just because of one man and one man only, that is the MVP,” Arenas made SGA’s case.

The Canadian guard also commented upon his chances of winning the prestigious award. He humbly admitted that he wishes to nab the biggest individual honor of the Regular Season. After a 135-86 win against the short-handed Dallas Mavericks, the Thunder guard expressed his desire to win the award.

“I hope I get it, yes. I think all the guys are deserving, all have their case. Whatever happens, happens. But whoever gets it is deserving for sure,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander admitted.



After Joel Embiid was ruled out for multiple months, Nikola Jokic dominated the official Kia NBA MVP ladder. However, opinions are much more divided in media spaces. Jokic’s claim to MVP is strong because he has almost averaged a triple-double while brilliantly continuing his title defense. At the same time, Gilgeous-Alexander has done wonders with the inexperienced squad.