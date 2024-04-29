Legendary Coach Bill Belichick Delves Into No. 3 Pick Drake Maye’s Resemblance to Josh Allen

This year’s draft has brought about a lot of anticipation for a lot of teams, including the New England Patriots. The Pats went on to draft quarterback Drake Maye with their third pick. Just after drafting him, the current Patriots coach made a statement about the raw potential of the QB and how it needs honing. Consequently, Patriots’ old legendary coach, Bill Belichick went on to talk about the young QB on the Pat McAfee Show.

The legendary Patriots coach made an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show, showcasing his live reaction to the Patriots drafting Drake Maye. While speaking to McAfee about it, Belichick spoke about how drafting a talent like him might be in the interest of the Patriots.

Furthermore, he went on to speak about comparisons being made between the young QB and NFL regular, Josh Allen. He spoke about this comparison and said,

“Well, I think that’s certainly a top need for him it’s quarterback, tackle, and wide receiver and so you know this is one of the top needs. Drake compares himself a lot to Josh Allen he has been doing that for quite a while so we’ll see about that. I think there are some similarities in terms of you know athleticism, Josh Allen’s a pretty special player now.”

However, McAfee seemed a bit skeptical about the comparisons. He implied that the comparison was more hype than anything else. Moreover, he said, “It’s draft season media this is what happens. He’s tall, he’s white, and he can run. Yeah, that’s Josh Allen!”

While these speculations remain on one end of the spectrum, the reality of the matter is that the Patriots might be able to take some time developing the young QB.

What Does the Future Look Like For Maye in New England?

The Patriots had a stroke of luck as they went on to draft Drake Maye in the first round with their third pick. As per the Patriots, the organization can give some time to the young QB. With the presence of a veteran like Jacoby Brisset in place, they do not need Maye to jump straight into action. The young QB has a lot of potential in his size, athleticism, and his arm strength.

However, he still needs some time to develop consistency and decision-making that is on the level of the NFL. Giving him this time to develop would make sense for the Patriots’ final goal as well.

Since he left, it seems like the Patriots have been searching for a replacement for Tom Brady. In order to let Maye reach that level, he will definitely need time. Interestingly, Belichick played a huge role in helping Brady develop into who he went on to become. However, only time will tell if the current coaching staff of the Patriots can help a talent like Drake Maye reach that level.