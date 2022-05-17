“Catch me at my lawyer’s office prepping for a divorce”: Mark Cuban chooses Luka Doncic over his wife

No one would have predicted the impact of Dallas Maverick star Luka Doncic on the NBA, including team owner Mark Cuban.

Luka Doncic has become one of the league’s best players, producing consistent numbers, while single-handedly winning games for his team.

So much so that even Cuban, who is known for his comical statements chose to elucidate the Slovenian’s value with a hilarious comment.

Cuban went as far as to say that he would divorce his wife if that meant keeping Doncic in Dallas. “If I had to choose between my wife and keeping Luka on the Mavs, catch me at my lawyer’s office prepping for a divorce,” he told Swishline.

Doncic has been phenomenal since making his debut in the 2018-19 NBA season. He won the Rookie of the Year award in his first season and hasn’t looked back since. Mavs fans see him as the rightful heir to Dirk Nowitzki.

Now, Doncic leads the Mavs to their first Conference Finals in 11 years to face the Golden State Warriors for a place in the NBA Finals. What a sensational rise for Luka and the Mavs!

What Could Have Been for Luka Doncic?

The ‘Matador’ made his name at a young age representing Real Madrid in Europe. After leading Real Madrid to the Liga ACB and EuroLeague titles, he became the youngest MVP in EuroLeague history. In 2018, he was part of the NBA draft going third overall, when the Mavs made a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to move up two spots.

Doncic swapped for Trae Young, while the Suns used their #1 pick on Deandre Ayton. Furthermore, even the Sacramento Kings opted to sign Marvin Bagley III instead of the young Slovenian. While these players have been impressive, Doncic has proved that he is a future MVP in the league and a worldwide sensation in basketball.

Undoubtedly, every team would be willing to have Doncic on their team. But, Mark Cuban and the Mavs know they have a prized possession in their hands for years to come.

