CBS Analyst Calls Out Gilbert Arenas for Stephen Curry-Nikola Jokic Take

Gilbert Arenas is infamous for his ‘hot takes’ that often end up riling up the NBA fanbase. The 42-year-old did it again by stating that Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic are not generational talents. As expected, Arenas received a lot of heat for it from hoop fans, which included a counter-argument from CBS’ Ashley Nicole Moss.

Advertisement

Shocked by the absurdity of what the NBA veteran had to say about Steph and Jokic, Moss wrote, “he’s acting like there’s a bunch of Steph Currys at the parks right now or that we can go find another Jokic in Serbia this summer. dawg … WHAT?!”

Even though there’s no redeeming Arenas’ take, the way he spoke on the concept of “generational athletes” seemed like he had confused the meaning of the term.

he’s acting like there’s a bunch of Steph Currys at the parks right now or that we can go find another Jokic in Serbia this summer. dawg … WHAT?! 😂 https://t.co/io8PPdzrsj — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) May 31, 2024

On an episode of Gil’s Arena, the panel was discussing NBA teams winning Championships without a generational talent on the roster. addressing the topic, Arenas said, “Steph is not a generational talent… Wemby is a generational talent…Jokic is not a generational talent.”

As per Arenas, the only players who could be considered generational talents are players like Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and Victor Wembanyama, among others. He said, “Generational means you can’t mimic it… You can’t mimic f*cking LeBron James. You can’t mimic Victor Wembanyama.”

It seems like Arenas wants to define ‘generational talent’ to be simply a bunch of physical traits and the height of a player. He wants to discount skills like shooting and basketball I.Q from this conversation.

Agreeing with Moss, fans disagreed with Arenas’ take as well and started trolling him in the comments.

Fans troll Gilbert Arenas for his take on generational athletes

Arenas is a revered NBA personality who has a very deep knowledge of the game. However, sometimes he misses the point and ends up being trolled on the internet. His most recent take has landed him in trouble with the fans. Here are a few fan comments on the take.

Gilbert literally has the WORST takes 😭 — Katie ❤️ | Top 1.6% 😈 | Free OF 😫 (@thaofficialkat) May 31, 2024

For anyone to say that what Steph has done in the league for 15 years can be mimicked is a call for trouble. A fan practically begged to see someone mimic the game of Stephen Curry.

Someone try and mimic jokic and Steph please lmao — Aadan (@JMurrayWrld) May 31, 2024

Since Arenas had an outrageous take to put out, the responses from fans also matched his energy. One fan speculated that Gil is just trying to go viral with takes that he doesn’t believe in.

Dude is just trynna get a bag by going viral. Just hot takes for the sake of it. No way he actually believes any of this. It’s easier to find athletes than someone like Steph or Jokic. — I-330 Adjacent (@Lumpy21141798) June 1, 2024

Clearly, the NBA veteran missed the point in the discussion. But it will be interesting to see how he reacts to the backlash he has received on social media.