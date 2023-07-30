Usurping Michael Jordan’s $567,170,000 Precedent, ‘Midas Touch’ Messi Expected to Rake in $1,500,000,000 Evaluation for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has officially revolutionized the sport of football or soccer in the United States. Having joined Inter Miami, Messi’s presence alone has brought in millions, neigh billions of dollars to the MLS. He has only played two matches and already the effects of his “Midas Touch” can be seen. Especially, considering he is expected to rake in $1,500,000,000 for the club, as Joe Pompliano revealed on Twitter. A feat that will outdo the legendary Michael Jordan, who according to a Sports Business Journal article in 1998, turned the Chicago Bulls from a $19,000,000 team in 1985 to a $303,000,000 team 13 years later. Moreover, a $303,000,000 that when adjusted for inflation converts to $567,170,000.

The arrival of Messi in the MLS has made things better for the sport overall. The World Cup winner has piqued the interest of the audience, given his status as the GOAT. Thus, putting more eyes on “soccer” as a whole. Additionally, his worldwide status as an icon has also brought in a significant European audience, providing for an even more impactful financial evaluation.

Lionel Messi could outdo $567,170,000 precedent that Michael Jordan set with the Bulls in 1998

In 1984, the Chicago Bulls drafted Michael Jordan with the third overall pick. A year after the selection, the team was valued at a measly $19,000,000. But, after 13 seasons of having His Airness on the roster, things changed. And, in 1998, following his departure from the Bulls, the franchise’s valuation had risen to $303,000,000.

It was a huge increase, and if adjusted for inflation would have seen the Bulls worth close to $567,170,000 in today’s market. An incredible accomplishment. One that seems to be repeating itself today with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. However, it is on a whole other level.

Inter Miami brought in Messi as a free agent, and taking into account his social media presence, potential Apple TV subscription, and projected increase in shirt sales, the team could see a massive increase in valuation. In fact, the team’s managing owner, Jorge Mas expects the club’s value to rise from $600,000,000 in 2022 to $1,500,000,000 in 2023.

“Lionel Messi is already having a huge financial impact at Inter Miami CF. The MLS club expects annual revenues to double in year one, and owner Jorge Mas says the club’s valuation could increase by more than $1 billion.”

The projected valuation completely demolishes the precedent MJ set back in 1998. But, it’s not exactly a surprising statistic. It’s only natural that the GOAT of soccer would follow in the footsteps, and even outdo the GOAT of basketball.

MJ and Messi are two of the GOATs, and any team would have received a boost from them

Following his win at the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi, in the public’s eyes has now taken the title of GOAT after decades of vying for it with Cristiano Ronaldo. As such, it’s not too farfetched to say that he would have revolutionized the MLS regardless of which team he signed for, be it Inter Miami or even CF Montreal.

Something that would have similarly happened if the NBA’s GOAT, Michael Jordan had landed on any team other than the Chicago Bulls.

At the end of the day, there have been many great players to step onto the basketball court and the football field. But, there is only one Jordan and one Messi.