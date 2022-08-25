Charles Barkley generously provides $300,000 to a Shark Tank contestant  

Charles Barkley, a former NBA star, has provided a significant seed investment to NeuroVice, a young company that has created a mouth guard for those who suffer from seizures.

Barkley, who was ranked among the top 50 NBA players of all time, made $40.3 million playing basketball. He has made tens of millions of dollars through endorsement deals with brands including Nike, McDonald’s, and T-Mobile. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barkley has a $50 million estimated net worth.

After studying under Philadelphia legends like Julius Erving, Maurice Cheeks, and Moses Malone for eight seasons, the power forward won the NBA MVP award in 1993 while playing for the Phoenix Suns.

Charles Barkley says he lost $4 million investment with lawyer Donald Watkins https://t.co/LikWqeCGCu pic.twitter.com/V2IIgRkWhG — AL.com (@aldotcom) February 6, 2018

Along the process, Barkley represented the United States and took home two gold medals at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics. The 11-time All-Star finished his 16-year NBA career as the Round Mound of Rebound by playing for the Houston Rockets. Barkley has enjoyed a successful career as an NBA analyst since his retirement in 2000, garnering four Sports Emmy Awards for his work on TNT.

He claimed that his basketball career taught him the most valuable financial lesson: “Learn to say no and don’t feel guilty about it.”

He acknowledged to losing $4 million to longtime buddy and business partner Alabama attorney Donald Watkins Sr. in an investment fraud. NeuroVice, Zorpads, SubSafe, and Space Shake are a few of the startups in which Barkley has made angel investments.

Also, read – Shaquille O’Neal’s complaint about LeBron James making $250 million draws criticism from Michael Jordan’s teammate

Charles Barkley-supported Cary Medtech receives $300,000 in new funding

After the well-known basketball star made an appearance as a guest on ABC’s Season 10 of “Shark Tank” a few years ago, its CEO and creator, Ashlyn Sanders, emailed him on a whim. She was shocked when he replied back.

The 27-year-old Sanders claimed, “I was asked down to pitch the idea to him and some of his advisors. I actually received the call that he would invest a few months later.

The transaction was confirmed by a Barkley representative headquartered in Atlanta.

In an email comment, Barkley stated, “Ashlyn’s presentation was one of the most polished and charismatic business ideas I’ve ever been presented.” I wanted to contribute in some way to her accomplishment. Why did Charles Barkley invest in Triangle #startup Neurovice? Tune in tomorrow to the @DonThompson_Jr #Podcast to find out from founder Ashlyn Sanders.https://t.co/3s2Zz76lpY — Earfluence (@EarfluenceMedia) May 27, 2020

As a renowned angel investor, Barkley. He promised to provide $1 million in 2017 to support tech firms run by black women in Alabama. He continued, “My intention is to support the advancement of women in the technological area and highlight their initiatives. “Ashlyn is a fantastic illustration of a person who will leave a significant mark in the profession.”

A group of local angel investors has contributed an additional $300,000 to NeuroVice which has created a mouth guard for those who suffer from seizures.

Ashlyn Sanders informed WRAL TechWire that she had raised the money to complete the last stage of development.

PATI is a medical gadget that is single-use and disposable and guards against oral injury during seizures.

Also, read – Jay Williams s*x appeal comment at Khris Middleton referring to LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Kyrie Irving