Basketball

Charles Barkley generously provides $300,000 to a Shark Tank contestant  

Charles Barkley, a former NBA star, has provided a significant seed investment to NeuroVice, a young company that has created a mouth guard for those who suffer from seizures.
Hemanth Amar

