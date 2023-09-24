“Certain People Actually Like My Dumba**”: Dennis Rodman, Admitting That He Relapsed Because Of Boredom, Revealed Reasons For Why He Was Happy

Dennis Rodman is a player who gained fame thanks to his skill on the basketball court and his eccentric personality. Having a troubled past, things were never easy for him, and this showed in his behavior. Struggling with alcoholism and drug abuse, The Worm has been in and out of rehab for years on end. However, through his own effort, he now finds himself in a better place. And, in 2016, when he sat down with Graham Bensinger, he opened up about what has kept him happy over the years.

As mentioned earlier, Rodman has tried on several occasions to live a sober lifestyle. Unfortunately, he could never stick to it. The reason for this, as he once explained was boredom. That’s right, the five-time NBA Champion gave up on two years of sobriety because he was admittedly bored. Luckily, his outlook on life has changed in recent times and he is now back to trying to be the best version of himself, away from alcohol and drugs.

Dennis Rodman is happy thanks to the love and support of certain people

In 2016, Dennis Rodman had an interview with Graham Bensinger. Opening up about his life so far and the struggles he has faced, he was asked a rather deep question. When probed for what makes him happy in life, Rodman was forced to think deeply. He eventually shared two things that make him happy.

First, he admitted to feeling gratified about the fact that he was still alive. Secondly, he admitted he knows that there are people in this world who care for him deeply.

He explained that in previous years he believed that all people were superficial. Only caring about money, fame, and glory, there wasn’t a single human being that The Worm trusted. However, as he grew older, his outlook on life became more “wise”. And as he explained, this is why he is now happy.

“What makes me happy? I think it’s the gratification that actually I’m still living. I actually believe in people more now than I did before. I believe that there are certain people that actually like my dumba**! I used to always think they were very superficial. That people look at you because of the money, the fame, and the glory, and the accolades and say, “You’re done!”. But, now as I’m getting older, I’m actually looking at it in a wise way. So, that’s what makes me happy!”

It’s great to know that Rodman has found happiness in those around him. Particularly, those he holds near and dear to his heart. Hopefully, he continues on this journey of growth and can find further happiness, not just through others, but in himself as well.

Rodman admittedly felt like a God while he was in rehab despite not being able to pay $860,000

In 2010 following his divorce, Rodman, due to his alcoholism, was incapable of paying $860,000 in child and spousal support. This forced him to go to rehab where he would work with Dr. Drew Pinsky. While there, he developed a close friendship with Dr. Pinsky, As the good doctor revealed, the Worm laid down certain criteria for them, if their friendship was to endure.

According to Dr. Pinsky, Rodman made it clear that if their friendship was to work, then the doctor would have to understand that there is God, and right below that are professional athletes like himself. This was a statement that showcased just how much of a superiority complex the Hall of Famer had.

Fortunately, it has been a while now since Rodman has had to check himself into a rehabilitation center. Now, he is out and about living his best life. And, he will continue to do so, as he has found happiness in those around him.