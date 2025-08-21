Ayesha Curry Reveals What Steph Curry’s Actual First Message to Her Was Before Their First Date in LA

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry isn’t just a winner on the court, but off the court as well. The four-time NBA champion has been married to his wife, Ayesha, for 14 years and counting. But that doesn’t even scratch the surface of the genesis of their relationship.

Ayesha Curry was born in Markham, Ontario, Canada, but eventually moved to North Carolina at the age of 14, where she would meet Stephen. Their first encounter didn’t have any inklings of romance involved.

A few years later, Ayesha moved to Los Angeles and believed her friendship with Steph was something of the past. That was until a sudden interaction changed everything.

“When I moved to LA, he Facebooked me,” Ayehsa revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “Hey, do you still live in LA?”

This series of events isn’t new information. Steph has spoken about his initial message to Ayesha countless times. He was in town for the ESPYs and decided to reach out to his old friend. But all these years, he left out a few key details, which Ayesha has finally come to clean up.

“I was in this music video and he was like, ‘Hey, who is that in the music video in the picture that you’re in?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s Yung Berg.’ He goes, ‘Oh, I should have known. He always has all the sexy ladies,'” Ayesha revealed.

At the time, Ayesha couldn’t believe Steph’s straightforward response. Curry’s attempt at flirting was the first of its kind between the two, which caught her off guard.

Steph happened to be in Los Angeles and made plans to hang out with Ayesha. Unfortunately, he was in Anaheim for a camp, which was too far of a distance for Ayesha. But destiny seemed to have decided that their paths would cross once again.

“I was like, ‘Sorry, I can’t this time, but if you’re ever back, let me know and we’ll hang out.’ He’s like, ‘I’m back in two weeks.’ This time, he was in Hollywood. We hung out, and we’ve literally been together ever since,” Ayesha said.

That first date remains one of the most memorable moments of Ayesha’s life. Their experience set the tone for their long-lasting future together.

“It was one of the best days of my life. It was so innocent and young. I wish I could relive that or at least watch it from a bird’s eye view,” Ayesha said.

That first date took place when they were just 19 years old, and nearly 20 years later, they have a strong marriage along with four children to show for it. Their love story is one straight out of a movie.