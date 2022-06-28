"Do I want to play with Luka Doncic? I'll be fine $100K if I answer!!": Goran Dragic delivers teasing answer to if he'd ever like to team up with Mavericks star

Slovenian pair Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic are symbols of the success of the NBA’s international expansion.

The duo have both been All-Stars, with Doncic even called the future of the league. Dragic is a veteran of the league and is a hero in his country having led Slovenia to a maiden FIBA Eurobasket title even before Luka took off.

Dragic is a former Most Improved Player winner too and was contributing at a good level even recently. He had stints with the Phoenix Suns, the Miami Heat, and most recently, the Brooklyn Nets.

While both players are almost on opposite ends of their careers, the possibility of them playing together has often been circled around. This also has to do with Dragic assuming Doncic’s mentor tag in the media too.

This summer with Dragic as a free agent, the rumors have hit a fever pitch. Surrounding factors such as incumbent Dallas guard Jalen Brunson‘s free agency evaluation have also added to the noise.

With Doncic and Dragic away on international duty, they were asked about the same. Their response was pretty much a reveal.

What did Doncic and Dragic talk about The Dragon’s next destination?

Luka took and mentioned how he could get a fine from the NBA for tampering if he goes ahead with his answer. Doncic also directed the question at Mark Cuban seemingly excited to announce the Slovenian union at Dallas.

Dragic, the veteran, dismissed the question until July 1, the official start of Free Agency. However, it seems a possibility that Dragic has agreed to join the Mavericks.

This could mean Dinwiddie and Dragic share point guard responsibilities as Brunson could be moved for more rotational pieces.

The Mavs keep their young star happy as they add his local hero to his supporting cast. With a veteran like Dragic, Luka could also stand to learn a lot and refine his game.

The Slovenian union could be what pushes the Mavericks to the next level. If a 36-year-old Dragic’s body can hold up, this is a stellar move by the Mavericks.

