Channing Frye Adds Fuel to Victor Wembanyama’s Fire, Picks Him Over Even LeBron James as GOAT of NBA Draft Prospects

When he was entering the NBA, LeBron James was as hyped a prospect as one could get. Of course, there is the famous ‘The Chosen One’ Sports Illustrated cover. But his popularity was so high, GMs were probably dreaming every night about him.

Needless to say, that kind of hype is hard to parallel. But others have come close before.

Anthony Davis is considered as arguably the best college player of all time. So, when he was coming into the NBA draft, the hype for him was high, to say the least.

And of course, there was Zion Williamson. We don’t think we even need to give a refresher on that one.

But, while neither of these players quite surpassed LeBron James’s hype, it appears there is a certain giant Frenchmen who may do it for them. Or at least, that’s what a former teammate of the King himself believes.

Channing Frye believes Victor Wembanyama is the greatest basketball prospect in the history of the NBA

Frankly, even if Channing Frye meant Wemby is the GOAT of basketball prospects as hyperbole, we doubt it doesn’t hold true in reality.

But, before anything else is said on the matter, here are Channing Frye’s extended thoughts on the matter.

“I wouldn’t have won a game!” 😂 It’s safe to say Channing Frye is all in on Victor Wembanyama Thanks to Channing for stopping by the lounge, full episode links below! Apple: https://t.co/kenzFKd3vw

Spotify: https://t.co/YIokI04YJ7 pic.twitter.com/2qNyVPRugT — NBA LEGENDS LOUNGE (@NBALgndsLounge) November 22, 2022

Now, saying that Victor Wembanyama is a better prospect than anyone ever was by a country mile may be a bit too much, but it may not be far from the truth.

At the end of the day, fans will find out soon enough just how good he will be in the NBA. However, with the tools he’s got, it’s hard to think he wouldn’t be a contender to be the top pick in even an all-time NBA draft if it’s ever set up.

Even LeBron James is in awe of Victor Wembanyama

LeBron James is the kind of player who is always aware of everything that’s going on around him.

So, with all the hype around Victor Wembanyama, of course, he was always going to catch on at some point. And now, it appears that he is well informed on just what the French phenom can do,

When he was asked about the future NBA player a few short months ago, here is what he had to say.

‘An alien’.

Perhaps that really is the best description of Victor Wembanyama there could be.

